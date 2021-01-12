The case for longer, more thoughtful meetings

Disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, economic recession, and swift transitions to remote work, the last 11 months have redefined work-life balance and how working professionals grapple with it. For employers, managing their teams effectively will be a continued key focus in 2021 as they navigate the ongoing challenges of remote work while ensuring that their employees remain engaged and empowered.

One simple way that a workplace can begin to nurture more aligned and fulfilled employees is by having longer meetings.

Longer meetings help to democratize idea-sharing. A well-structured, thoughtfully run meeting can eliminate unnecessary follow-ups and save time in the long run. But more important, longer meetings provide people with an avenue to bring their ideas to the table in a way that is comfortable for them. Such a meeting keeps people engaged and empowered, giving them the opportunity to take ownership of their jobs, including how their responsibilities contribute to a larger company objective.

Making the case for a longer meeting

While the thought of longer meetings might make your eyes glaze over, the key reasoning is how longer meetings help address the “why” of the task at hand. It gives people the extra time needed to engage in more thorough and critical discourse, which helps to ensure everyone involved knows exactly in which direction the ship is sailing and how quickly it’s moving. What results is increased long-term efficiency and greater team alignment, which subsequently trickles down into every deliverable or action required to move the project forward.

Longer meetings also account for the different ways in which people learn, process their thoughts, and engage in conversation by providing them with an inviting and less time-restrained stage to voice their ideas. The extended time frame considers both the spontaneous spitballer as well as the more introverted employee who needs a few more moments to gather their thoughts.

The benefits of a longer meeting are twofold. First, it makes clear how an idea makes it to the table in the first place, and is then funneled through the pipeline to become an actual project deliverable or outcome. Second, it boosts morale by giving team members across different work areas and roles a single-level opportunity to contribute.

Rather than the loudest voice receiving the most reception during a meeting, a meeting padded with extra time and using one idea-sharing format will make space for increased collaboration and—more often than not—will result in greater diversity of thought.