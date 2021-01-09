Natural disasters cost the U.S. a record $22 billion in 2020

advertisement advertisement

Here are four key reforms that could get bipartisan support, reduce federal spending, and protect American lives. Get a better grip on how disaster money is spent Without careful oversight, disaster funds can end up being spent on ineffective projects or not spent at all. For example, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is a major source of disaster funding, but the precise amount it spends and how has sometimes been a mystery. Following the hurricanes of 2017 and 2018, HUD received more disaster funding to distribute than any other agency, but by 2019 less than 1% had been spent. It took more than two years for HUD to approve disaster relief spending after the 2018 California fires. The Government Accountability Office concluded that HUD needed better oversight of how funds are spent and more staff, and the Congressional Research Office has suggested that Congress may wish to consider limits on federal disaster relief spending. Disaster spending is notoriously difficult to track because, although the Federal Emergency Management Agency is the nation’s central disaster authority, almost every federal agency administers some level of disaster funding, and disaster funds are often mixed with other programs. This all makes it difficult to hold agencies accountable. That said, increased oversight, including audits by the GAO, improved record-keeping, making records publicly accessible, and consistently measuring whether funded projects build resilience could help turn this around.

Get everyone on the same page Reducing risk often requires the work of multiple federal agencies, but if agency actions are not coordinated, they can create complications, duplications, and waste. For example, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is building a seawall on New York’s Staten Island based on a calculation that the wall would protect homes—but some of those homes have since been removed by a FEMA and HUD project. FEMA and HUD both fund property acquisitions to support flood risk reduction, but their funding programs work on different timelines, which can complicate local officials’ efforts. Numerous other agencies are also involved in risk reduction and recovery. The Small Business Administration gives out loans. The Department of Education funds the reopening of schools. The Department of Transportation funds repairs for roads and bridges. The efforts of these agencies and more need to be coordinated to build resilient communities. The new administration could order interagency task forces to define clear roles for each agency, establish methods for coordination, and create long-term plans for national resilience. Change state and local government incentives State and local governments might be more inclined to take steps to protect communities from disasters if they had to pay for a larger share of the aftermath.

When public buildings and infrastructure are damaged in a disaster, the federal government will pay for 75% of the recovery cost if the damage exceeds a certain threshold. The idea is for federal assistance to kick in when state and local governments are overwhelmed. However, that threshold is just $1 million plus $1.55 per person in the state—an extremely low threshold. FEMA is attempting to raise these thresholds, but the increase may not go far enough and is unlikely to be sufficient on its own. In 2016, FEMA proposed a “disaster deductible” that would make states responsible for a deductible, between $1 million and $53 million, proportional to their hazard risk and resources before federal money would become available. States could earn credits to reduce their deductible by taking risk reduction measures such as enforcing building codes or investing in insurance or emergency management programs—just like a safe driver discount for taking a safe driving course. Without leadership, the program lost momentum, but the new administration could improve disaster policy by revisiting this idea. Local communities could also be encouraged to reduce their risks if Congress amended the National Flood Insurance Program. The program is bankrupt because its rates are too low to cover its costs and not enough people are participating. Reforming this program will not be easy. If insurance rates rise, low-income residents won’t be able to afford insurance or may choose not to carry it at all, leaving them even more vulnerable to the next flood. Congress knows the program is struggling, which is why instead of reauthorizing it permanently, the program has been temporarily reauthorized 16 times over the last three years. In essence, this kicks the problem down the road without solving it. Instead, the new administration could prioritize finding a long-term solution.