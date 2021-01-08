Mary Trump agrees with Nancy Pelosi: Revoke the nuclear codes from the president

The eye-popping events at the Capitol building this week left some people asking a troubling question: If President Trump is capable of inciting something like that, what else might he be capable of? And with 12 days left in his time in office, it’s a question worth asking.

Some of the possibilities are almost too scary to think about. The worst, perhaps, is the possibility that Trump, increasingly isolated and panicked and fearing indictment after the inauguration, might use the nuclear codes to launch an attack against—who knows—Iran, or China, or North Korea. Or he might use the codes for nuclear blackmail of some kind.

It sounds unthinkable, but it’s irresponsible not to consider it. As Politico reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked to General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about placing restrictions on when and how Trump would be able to access the codes.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” Pelosi said in her letter to Milley.

During this week’s chaos, I continually recalled something that Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, said when I spoke with her shortly after the first presidential debate. I’d asked her if she believed there was any line that Trump would not cross to hold onto power. She answered, simply, “no.” At the time I was thinking about Trump attempting a coup, but that ship may have now sailed.

I reconnected with Mary Trump on Thursday, the day after her uncle’s supporters broke into the Capitol building, interrupting the counting of the electoral votes that eventually ratified Joe Biden’s win.

“This is somebody who committed crimes against America yesterday,” Mary Trump told me. “And he’s still busy, he’s still in the Oval Office.”