The attack on the Capitol has damaged democracy worldwide for a generation

This week the world watched as a MAGA-clad mob stormed through the most sacred symbol of American democracy. They did not just breach a building. Donald Trump and his most radical supporters trampled recklessly and repeatedly over our ideals. For many, including those in his party, he had finally gone too far.

Republicans are scurrying to reconstitute and rebrand their party. They may well manage to restore confidence in their leadership in the coming years among some voters. It will be far more difficult to restore faith in the values we long preached and prodded others to follow abroad. I believe that the most lasting damage from the invasion of the United States Capitol will be in our international influence.

The American brand was already badly damaged. Yet I continued to remind concerned foreign ministers and ambassadors that despite the president’s antics, our institutions and our ideals remained strong. What happened atop Capitol Hill shook confidence in the pillars that still protected us, along with our allies, from a dangerous descent.

Democracy so far has prevailed to fight another day. Despite the destruction they wrought, the Capitol still stands, and Congress still convened to certify Joe Biden’s election as the 46th president of the United States. Nonetheless, the faith of the American people in our process and principles was called into serious question for perhaps the first time in a century and a half.

The fragility of global democracy

If our confidence was shaken so severely, imagine how it must have cracked in many places for those following events from overseas. They may have been dispirited and disappointed after we elected Trump. After watching our country nearly step into the abyss, many find themselves doubting the strength of our and their democracy. It is an extraordinarily dangerous period, especially for nations where freedom and fundamental rights are nascent or nonexistent.

Adversaries such as China and Russia could not be more pleased. Trump has done far more damage than they ever could have inflicted on our democracy.”

Adversaries such as China and Russia could not be more pleased. Trump has done far more damage than they ever could have inflicted on our democracy and the stability of the Western alliance. They are now actively attempting to exploit the extent of the erosion in our moral authority to further weaken and divide democratic nations. It is hard to overstate how extraordinarily dangerous the next several years will be to the system of government our founders endeavored to establish.

Let me be blunt: Democracy was badly, badly damaged on January 6. Not just in the U.S., but perhaps even more so internationally. The Capitol building was assumed to be one of the most secure buildings in the country. The sight of a group of disorganized domestic terrorists easily overtaking it in a matter of minutes pierced that perception. This is about far more than a security lapse. The loss of the most constitutionally consequential ground was demoralizing and calls into question the inviolability, indeed the vulnerability, of other places and principles.