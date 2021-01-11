3 organizational rules key to building a healthy remote company

Over the holidays I asked a family member, who runs a 500-person organization, “How’s business?” The clarity and intensity of his response surprised me. “I’m done managing offices—we’re going 100% remote in 2021.”

After decades of owning or renting well-manicured, three-story buildings with 200-plus-person parking lots, he was determined to go virtual. I couldn’t help but wonder whether those 500 employees were equally as eager for this abrupt change.

Although it might be in the long-term best interest of organizations, managing a remote workforce is no simple task. There’s more to it than saving on overhead. Yes, the technology is ready and waiting. But I fear that organizations are failing to plan for the organizational culture implications of going remote.

Many organizations are likely to deal with this in 2021. Prior to the pandemic, 2.5% of U.S. employees during 2017-2018 worked from home. Currently, over 40% of the workforce is working remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. And a recent study suggests that 37% of U.S. jobs can be done from home. Many leaders, just like the family member I mentioned, are adamant that employees don’t need to come back. If this is indeed the case, there are several factors organizations should be aware of to prepare for this change in culture.

Team building

It’s hard to build trust in remote work environments. There’s something about face-to-face interaction that virtual communication can’t replace. This is important because trust is a cornerstone component of several important team processes such as team psychological safety, team cohesion, and team satisfaction.

Team building happens more organically in face-to-face settings. Thus, in virtual environments, team building will need to be scheduled and more purposeful. Organizations should consider mandatory off-site retreats or regularly scheduled Zoom sessions, perhaps in the form of weekly brown-bag lunches or the like.

Organizations should also pay close attention to the socialization of new employees. Newbies will have an exponentially harder time getting to know team members when they don’t have the luxury of getting to know them in face-to-face settings.