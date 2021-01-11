‘Ideas are nothing; doing is everything’: 5 tips for getting your creative project off the ground

Editor’s note: This is part of a series about creative ways to reinvigorate your life in the new year, whether it’s your wardrobe, your side hustle, or your Zoom bookshelf. Read the first installment here .

We’ve all heard the cliché “new year, new you.” But if you’re starting 2021 with the same job, same apartment, same routine, there’s a simple way to break the monotony: start to do some creative work on the side. That could mean sketching, designing your own graphics in Photoshop, starting a writing project, or picking up an instrument—whatever kind of creative project speaks to you.

For Ji Lee, a creative director at Facebook and Instagram, these kinds of side projects are critical to staying creative and not getting burned out with corporate clients. He posts a few illustrations based on current events or his personal life each week on his Instagram account. For Lee, it’s also been beneficial for his mental health. “The act of doing something for me by me is hugely beneficial,” he says. “I’m taking care of myself.” Here, Lee explains how he’s made personal side projects a part of his routine—and how you can too.

Simplify: It doesn’t have to be life-changing

People tend to think of side projects as big undertakings, like writing a book, developing an app, or starting a business. But that’s the wrong tactic, according to Lee. Why put yourself under so much pressure? “My approach is a lot more simple than thinking about something that’s going to change your life or make you money,” he says. Rather, Lee approaches creative projects as a way to express his feelings about whatever’s happening in the world.

To take the pressure down a notch, he splits personal work into three categories: short-term, midterm, and long-term.

Short-term projects don’t take more than 30 minutes. For Lee, that usually means a sketch or graphic in Photoshop that he shares on Instagram. Midterm projects take a few months, like a short movie. Consider any big goals, like a book, long-term projects. By splitting up personal work into different categories, you mitigate the expectation that they have to be life changing. Sometimes it’s really just to have fun.

Draw inspiration from anywhere. Then give it structure

When it comes to actually developing ideas, Lee has a few suggestions. First, draw inspiration from the world immediately around you. For Lee, that’s his surroundings, current events, and his family (he’s been spending a lot of time with his wife and young kids during quarantine). “One of the most important strategies to me is to constantly observe my thoughts,” he says, “and really hang on to the first idea I had and execute it.” No need to force something; just pay attention when you’re out and about. What do you notice? And when an idea strikes you, sketch it out or make some notes before you forget it.