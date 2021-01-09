4 ways to improve your emotional intelligence in the new year

Every year, like clockwork, most of us begin to plan our new year resolutions and write out our goals. Even after a truly unexpected year like 2020, I believe many of us are still quietly contemplating what we want out of our 2021. Some of us may have grand plans, while others may be hesitant to do so because of the year we just endured.

Wherever you may fall in the spectrum of goal setting and fulfillment, I’d like to encourage you not to view the beginning of a new year as a time to reset, but more so a time to revise. Resetting implies that you are starting at square one. Here’s the deal: There’s no such thing. We cannot erase what we’ve experienced and what we have learned. Regardless of how much we would like to try.

If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that we have to be flexible and everything we once believed were “have-tos” aren’t necessarily “need-tos.” 2020 gave us some hard lessons, but it also gave us the gift of recognizing how important it is to evaluate and take inventory of how we are living our lives.

So, in preparing for the new year, we can use the strength skills that emotional intelligence provides to help us better revise how we want our lives to look. Here are four ways you can use the emotional intelligence competency of self-awareness to help you create a better life by design.

Self-awareness with work

How often do you take the time to actually practice self and emotional awareness throughout the day? Asking yourself a simple question like, “How do I feel doing this task?” can help you to realize what you want to do more or less of in the coming year. Some things you may not enjoy at all. For those, can you delegate them to someone else or ask for assistance if it’s a task that doesn’t play to your strengths? Sometimes it isn’t about enjoyment, but more about the mental energy needed to complete the task.

Practicing self-awareness will allow you to recognize what part of the day you have the most energy to therefore schedule the more challenging tasks during those times. You want to use your brain optimally so that those self-check-ins are golden moments that will help you achieve what you want more efficiently.

How do the position, people, and processes make you feel? Being able to access how these things individually and collectively make you feel will help you to navigate whether you may need to switch teams, departments, or the company altogether. Not applying self-awareness can have us making rash decisions fueled by an emotional response rather than reflection.