How Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther inspired this Black engineer

Chadwick Boseman played a superhero on the big screen, but he had a real-life superpower—the ability to inspire the next generation of underrepresented scientists, engineers, and innovators. He was one of many people lost too soon in 2020, but his legacy will live on.

I’m biracial—Black and white—but primarily identify as Black, in part because that’s how other people have always identified me. I’m also an engineer, scientist, educator, inventor, and entrepreneur who has drawn great inspiration from Boseman.

On and off the screen, he championed Black representation and embodied Black excellence. From the scientists of the fictional country of Wakanda to the supersuit he wore as the superhero Black Panther, the cinematic world he brought to life mirrors my own vision: a world of increased inclusion and diversity in STEM, one where real-life exosuits are commonplace and empower people of all abilities.

Faces like mine

I grew up in a community with few other faces like mine. I don’t recall having any Black teachers in school or any Black professors I took classes from in college. Fortunately I had an older brother who looked like me to admire and who blazed a trail, becoming an engineer a few years before me. But for most of my life, I rarely saw Black engineers or scientists in the real world or popular culture except in an occasional article, poster, or TV segment in February, Black History Month. In retrospect those were mostly about George Washington Carver, a science rock star, but it became a bit repetitive.

Against this backdrop, the world of Wakanda that Boseman helped bring to life in the movie Black Panther was something out of this world for me. It was a portrayal of a society where being young, Black, and gifted was the norm, and these individuals were implicitly accepted and respected as scientists, engineers, innovators, and intellectuals.

It was the kind of portrayal in a blockbuster movie that I do not recall seeing, ever. I believe that everyone, particularly the next generation of Black, biracial, and other underrepresented science, technology, engineering, and math students, will draw inspiration from this portrayal, either consciously or subconsciously.

On Twitter, Black in Engineering was launched in the week leading up to Boseman’s passing in August 2020, and Black in Computing was launched two months earlier. The same cathartic experience of seeing Wakandan scientists and engineers on the big screen is how I felt reading all the posts tagged #BiERollCall—Black engineers and scientists across STEM disciplines introduced themselves and their work, their passions, and their expertise. And a sea of allies and advocates amplified these voices—including MC Hammer, who was throwing out retweets the way he used to throw out dance moves.