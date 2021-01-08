Josh Hawley emboldened the Capitol mob. Now his future as Big Tech cop is in jeopardy

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was caught by a photographer as he fist-pumped to a group of Trump rioters outside the Capitol Building Wednesday. The image, which is being shared far and wide on the internet, will commemorate Hawley’s role as a primary enabler of the sacking of the Capitol Wednesday, a deep national wound that won’t soon heal.

It may also constrain his ability to enact regulation curbing Big Tech’s excesses, something for which the Senator has quickly become known in his two years in Congress. As a result, Big Tech’s lobbyists and public policy people in Washington may be breathing a sigh of relief as Hawley’s political damage mounts.

A photographer and a fist pump. The story behind the image that will haunt Josh Hawley https://t.co/wbKSsSwAGT — The Kansas City Star (@KCStar) January 8, 2021

Hawley was the first Senator to commit to objecting to the counting of the electoral votes, citing an “unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election.” It was an extreme political gambit with little chance of changing Trump’s fate. And Hawley stuck to the political theater, even after the Trump supporters had flashed selfies in the Speaker’s chair in the Senate and in Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The blowback is already bad and more may be coming. The Kansas City Star is calling (paywall, sorry) for Hawley to step down or be recalled. He’s just lost his deal with Simon & Schuster to publish his book “The Tyranny of Big Tech” (he called Simon & Schuster a “woke mob” and promised to sue). Respected former GOP Senator John Danforth says he regrets having mentored and groomed Hawley for his Senate seat. One of Hawley’s biggest donors, Missouri businessman David Humphreys, angrily disavowed the freshman Senator, accusing him of inciting the riot at the Capitol.

Though much of his credibility may now be gone, it wasn’t long ago that Hawley was considered a formidable opponent to Big Tech.

When I interviewed Hawley in 2019, his political stock was way up, in part because of his understanding of the tech industry and his eagerness to introduce new legislation limiting the free rein the tech industry has for years enjoyed. I found him down-to-earth, likable, and persuasive, and got the impression that he understood some of the real risks that services such as Facebook’s and Google’s pose to consumers.