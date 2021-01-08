Didn’t get your IRS stimulus check by direct deposit? You might be getting a debit card

Millions of Americans have received their $600 stimulus check by direct deposit since the beginning of the new year. Yet many are still waiting on the Economic Impact Payment for coronavirus relief.

Most of those who haven’t provided their bank account information to the IRS can expect their stimulus check to arrive in the postal mail as a paper check. However, yesterday the IRS announced that it will also begin sending out prepaid debit cards with the stimulus payment loaded on them this week. The IRS says it will send out around eight million prepaid debit cards in total.

With this in mind, the IRS is urging people to carefully check the postal mail they receive so they don’t accidentally discard the prepaid debit card thinking it is junk mail, a bill, or a scam. Here’s what to look for:

The envelope will be a regular letter-size envelop with the first line of return address stating: “Economic Impact Payment Card.”

Below the return address and above the mailing address, the envelope has “Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment.” In bold red letters.

The Visa debit card inside the envelope with your stimulus payment on it will have a blue background with white stars on the front and on the back, it will say it’s issued by MetaBank.

The IRS is also making people aware that just because people may have received their previous $1,200 stimulus payment via check, their $600 payment may come via the prepaid debit card—or vice versa. You can see a sample image of the prepaid debit card and its envelope below.