Futurecast 2021: How new technologies will change the way we live and work

How can you predict the technology that will shape your company’s future? Having access to an elite group of C-level tech executives to advise you is a good start. In this thought-provoking session, hosted by Honeywell and Fast Company, you’ll hear technology leaders discuss everything from how artificial intelligence (AI) can help your business to how the combination of 5G, augmented reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT) will alter our perception of reality once it’s safe to gather again. You’ll also learn how:
- Renewable energy is outpacing expected adoption and what that means for you
- Electric and autonomous vehicles will change the way we move people and things
- CRISPR and biotechnology will protect us from the next pandemic
Panelists include:
- Lorraine Bardeen | CTO, Worldwide Enterprise and Commercial Industries, Microsoft
- Paul Saffo | Silicon Valley Forecaster
- Usman Shuja | Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell Connected Enterprise
- Greg Lindsay | Moderator, FastCo Works