The attempted coup at the Capitol needs to be brands’ wake-up call about funding online disinformation

As chaos erupted at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, brands quickly hit pause on ongoing advertising and marketing campaigns and scaled back their social media efforts. As with any major news event, marketers need to read the room and know when, say, Dilly Dilly may not exactly hit the right note.

As Northwestern University marketing professor Tim Calkins told Ad Age, “If you are a brand and you were planning some very lighthearted effort in the next couple of days, you might want to relook at that because that is not going to connect with the tonality of the country.”

But while many marketers are wringing their hands about how to respond to the events of one day this week, what they really should be using this time to do is reexamine how and where their brand is appearing and, more important, what it’s funding through its advertising dollars the other 364 days a year. Such outlets as One America News, Newsmax, and Fox News, not to mention scores of YouTube channels and Facebook groups, have been promoting election fraud conspiracy theories over the past two months that helped provide the fuel for Wednesday’s events.

Consumer activist Nandini Jammi, cofounder of Sleeping Giants and Check My Ads, says that marketers have spent entirely too much time worrying about what real news their ads appear alongside—and a shocking lack of time concerned with whether their ads are funding disinformation online.

“A lot of brands that are talking to their agencies about blocking their ads from content related to [this week’s] events have no idea where their ads have been running on the internet,” Jammi says. “Ad-funded disinformation has been [made] possible by companies that don’t know where their ads are running, and removing your ads for one day because people are paying attention is one of the most ineffective things to be doing at this moment.”

Joe Biden’s presidential victory was finally confirmed officially this week, but there was already a clear winner back on Election Day, November 3: Calm. Specifically, the sleep and meditation app that had the inspired idea to sponsor CNN’s “Key Race Alerts” throughout the night and run a 30-second spot during that coverage which featured nothing but rain falling on leaves. It was a unique opportunity turned into an absolute home run. According to the analytics company Talkwalker, the brand saw a 248% increase in Twitter mentions from the previous day, and earned media reactions the following day declaring it the brand winner of election night.

Fast-forward to the pro-Trump mob that broke into the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on January 6. Elijah Schaffer, a host on the conservative media outlet BlazeTV, followed what he gleefully called “revolutionaries” inside, posting video of violent clashes, as well as photos from inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, including one of her computer desktop.