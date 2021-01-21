Editor’s pick: This gourmet vinegar startup wants to be the Ben & Jerry’s of acids

Serial entrepreneur and investor Scott Friedmann promised his family he wouldn’t launch another startup. But then he started to experiment with acid.

Growing a range of fermentation trials in his basement with his culinary-inclined teenage son led Friedmann to wonder if there was space for an “all things acid”-focused brand in the market. (Think: vinegar made with piña colada beer and the family’s backyard honey.) It was serendipitous when a friend introduced him to food scientists—and now cofounders—Cole Pearsall and Allan Mai, and the three bonded over the possibilities.

Officially launched in 2020, one year after that initial meetup, Toronto-based Acid League offers a range of vinegar-based products, with a new release every week. Acid League debuted alongside fellow clever startups on the vinegar spectrum, including Poppi‘s Apple Cider Vinegar-powered prebiotic beverages and specialty culinary vinegar from Ramp Up and TART. But Acid League stands out on its own by offering a bit of everything: living vinegar, experimental micro-batch vinegar, condiments, pickled products, shrubs, and what it calls Proxies, herbaceous nonalcoholic beverages inspired by zero-proof pairings at Noma in Copenhagen (a fellow pioneer in the fermentation space).

The core collection, Living Vinegar—which launched with Whole Foods in August alongside Acid League’s D2C platform—includes familiar-with-a-twist flavors like Cabernet Port and Strawberry Rosé. A strange, spicy vinegar named Garden Heat is a more prime example of an Acid League product: unassumingly complex, made with cold-pressed celery, carrot, hot pepper, and tomato juices, combined “mixology style,” says Friedmann.

I’m basic, so I made salad dressing with Garden Heat. It’s deliciously tingly, a tiny bit sweet, and adds a kick to an otherwise boring bowl of butter lettuce, cucumbers, and radishes. I drizzled a bit on fish tacos in place of hot sauce for addictively tangy heat. I suspect it would be great with fish and chips, though Friedmann mentions a soon-to-drop Smoked Malt that would probably be even better.

Cabernet Port is such a beautiful jammy burgundy, I feel guilty adding a glug to my red sauce—but was so happy I did. It’s bright and layered in ways balsamic or a squeeze of lemon never accomplished. The bottle suggests adding a splash to sangria, like a shrub, which I intend to do over the weekend. Part of the fun of the Acid League products is adding a new, curious variable into the kitchen. You end up wondering: what else can I add vinegar to? Who else can I tell about it? I wonder what flavors come next.

Friedmann considers vinegar to be a category ripe for disruption—with so much more variation possible beyond the Italian balsamic and apple cider vinegar that dominate the grocery aisle. He likens Acid League’s approach to Ben & Jerry’s, taking a beloved household product and extending to experimental flavors and receptacles. Currently, their lab has “north of 150” acid-based experiments at a time, and are able to muster on through COVID-19, as food is an essential service.