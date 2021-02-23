We tested a dozen pairs of new leggings. These are our favorites for exercise, work, lounging, and more

advertisement advertisement

We’ve all got them. Maybe you have two. (Or, if you’re lucky, three or four.) But for those who love their yoga pants, these stretchy standbys have become indispensable quarantine workhorses. A staple in our 24/7 wardrobe. The spandex bottom half to our business casual Zoom-iform.

advertisement

advertisement

But there’s a formula for leggings bliss: Are they squat-proof? Do they hold up well in the wash? Do they sag and stretch out after a few hours of wear? Are they soft?? Then, there are personal preferences: light, heavy, or no compression? Ankle length or need a few extra inches? Wide, smoothing waistbands or seamless and elastic-less? Texture? Ribbing? Flared legs? And most important: Are they comfortable? Like the rest of the work-from-home masses, we’ve seen our share of yoga pant hits and misses this year. Here are our picks from the current market—whether you’re working out, lounging, or sitting behind your desk for hours at a time. These are the yoga pants and leggings we recommend. Beyond Yoga Patch Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings

advertisement

Beyond Yoga’s incredibly cute workout sets seem like they would be right at home in an airy, expensive, Beverly Hills yoga studio. But don’t let the aesthetic fool you: These pieces don’t feel at all fussy once you have them on. The Patch Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings are among the most comfortable pairs of pants I’ve ever put on. The fabric is velvety soft, and while the high waist makes me feel covered up, the stretch is so gentle that I truly barely even notice I have them on. That comfort can be a plus or a minus; these pants wouldn’t be my first choice for a run, high-intensity interval training, or any other kind of jiggle-inducing exercise. But for gentle stretching, slow-paced yoga, or, let’s be honest, just lying around the house all day, their comfort is unmatched. (And if you’re looking for a more traditionally supportive fit, the adorable Tossed Star leggings in Sportflex fabric have a more structured, synthetic feel.) —Lara Sorokanich, staff editor Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging - $99 Boden Jessica Active Leggings If Beyond Yoga’s leggings embody the free-spirited L.A. yogi ethos, U.K.-based Boden’s are the embodiment of proper, put-together London. The Jessica Active Leggings are made of thick, sturdy, compression fabric that makes everything feel tucked in, from waist to ankle. I tried them out in the Pressed Bloom pattern, and was pleasantly surprised by how flattering they were, even in such a bold print. I’d recommend buying a size larger than you think you need in these, as even after consulting the size chart I found myself doing the “jump up and down as you yank them up” dance to get these on. But once they were on, they were incredibly slimming, flattering, and fun—comfortable enough to wear while working from home all day and then take on an after-work run. Once the weather gets better and society opens up again, I could definitely see myself wearing these to run errands, hang out in a park, or enjoy a casual hangout with friends. —L.S. Boden Jessica Active Leggings - $98 Lululemon Align Crop 21″ Cool I’m a short human, so any legging advertised as “cropped” is actually “about the right length” for me. The Lululemon 28″ Super High-Rise Align is my ride or die—my go-to for any workout, travel (when that was still a thing), and lounging around my house. So when I found out the brand had a new fabric tech—a temperature-controlling version of my fave Nulu fabric—with a cropped inseam, I had to try them. The “Cool” fabric, which debuted last year, is created with additional yarns that are supposed to feel literally cooler to the touch than those in your traditional Align. The result is a legging so stretchy it feels sinful, still roll-proof, and yet barely noticeable when worn for a full flow. I’m not sure if it really feels “cooler” than my regular Aligns, but I like to tell myself I’m cooler for wearing it. (Haha.) To be fair, I spend a lot more time in a state of stagnancy than I do working up a sweat, so a more dedicated athlete than I may benefit more from the new fabrication. Regardless, I’ve worked these into my full rotation of daytime leggings, and for me and my strenuous six-hour Midsomer Murders marathons, they’re absolutely perfect. —Rachel Raczka, writer

advertisement

advertisement

Perform Legging - $58Perform Pocket Legging - $58 Madewell MWL Form High-Rise 7/8 Leggings Before the pandemic, I wore leggings only on the weekend. Now that I’ve been working from home, they’ve become part of my Monday-to-Friday wardrobe as well. So I’ve been on the lookout for new styles and colors to upgrade my collection of black cotton spandex pants. Madewell’s MWL (Make Weekends Longer) leggings are a stylish alternative to my current look. The indigo is an instant mood lifter on these cold winter days. The recycled nylon fabric is breathable and feels cool against the skin. You get a smooth fit with mild compression, which makes them well suited for leggings you want to wear all day. And with the high waist I didn’t worry about the top creeping down or curling over. I would probably go a size larger than my usual pant size, though, for a little more give. I felt athletic with them on but the most active I got was taking the stairs to my apartment building’s laundry room, when the hidden pocket in the waistband proved the perfect size to hold my laundry card. Paired with sneakers and an oversize sweater, these leggings are the perfect casual look for every day. —Charissa Jones, copy chief Madewell MWL Form High-Rise 7/8 Leggings - $65 Vuori Daily Legging My immediate reaction upon opening the package from Vuori was, “Oh shit, these are going to be too small.” But, much to my relief, they stretched to my ample adult size when I slipped them on. And, what a joy to do. The fabric is unexpectedly soft and luxurious for a pair of leggings. I have been wearing them all day, occasionally petting my legs to feel the fabric. I really like the high waistline and the drawstring, which makes them feel secure. I found these leggings to be flattering even though I’ve gained weight during the pandemic. I like that the black camo pattern is super subtle. —Celine Grouard, photo editor Vuori Daily Legging - $84 Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings

advertisement

Sweaty Betty is not a brand name I am attracted to—maybe Betty is too close to Becky and being called a Becky is bad enough without being sweaty (say that five times fast). But my husband, who also thinks that “You’ve Got Nail” is a great nail salon name, thinks the name is clever. To each their own. . . . These leggings are made from a four-way stretch fabric and have bum-sculpting seams. I love that there are two pockets! The back pocket has a zipper and feels secure enough to carry keys or money when out and about. The side pocket is perfect for a cellphone (I carried my iPhone X max in it comfortably enough to “misplace it,” aka forget it was there). And the drawstring is continuous, so I’ll never have to go fishing for it. The pattern is fun. I felt a little more sporty in these, though not enough to actually motivate me to work out. —C.G. Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings - $100 Spanx Every.Wear Active Icon Leggings So long to the days of oversize men’s tees and old college sweats at the gym. The recent uptick in Photoshop-perfect Instagram fit-fluencers means going to the gym requires looking your best. Enter Spanx’s Every.Wear Active Icon Leggings, which are wildly lightweight, waistband-less (I’ll get to that later), and have an exceptionally discrete tummy-toning panel. I was actually pleasantly surprised by the ability of these leggings to flatten my soft spots while remaining comfortable. The process of dressing and undressing, however, is anything but simple. Getting these on is comparable to pulling on a wet suit: easy-ish while dry, but when they’re sweaty? Well, that’s a whole different story. The leggings manage to maintain their dry look even when soaked, which makes them the perfect counterpart to a high-intensity workout, or, you know, any sweaty activity where you don’t want to look like you’ve peed your pants. The toning panel in the front is slightly rubberized, and, even when wet, never slides or rolls down. And while we’re talking about the waistband, or lack thereof, it’d be hard not to mention how flattering not having a horizontal seam wrapping your most vulnerable area can be. All in all, I give these leggings a solid thumbs up. But as I’m sure many people have undoubtedly said before me, there’s nothing quite like walking through your front door and ripping off your Spanx after a long day. —Chelsea Schiff, art director

advertisement