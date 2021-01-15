Move over pajamas. Nightgowns are the new chic, comfortable bedtime staple

A little romantic, a little old school, the nightgown should be a bedtime wardrobe staple. But somehow their reputation went from darling and dreamy on Clara in “The Nutcracker” to suffocatingly oppressive flannel mumus, without any stops in between. Fortunately for us, the Nightgown is seeing a resurgence in quarantine—probably because they’re both glamorous and comfortable, with the option to snuggle up on your legs when you’re cold or feel wonderfully breathable when things chill down. Some of them are even pretty enough to make a guest appearance on your Zoom call—don’t worry, we won’t tell.

Nightgowns can be cool. Night dresses. Night shirts. Chemises. Sleep slips. Whatever you want to call them, they’re comfortable, effortless, and an upgrade for your pajama drawer. No matter what shape suits you, we picked nightgowns in fabrics, cuts, and styles good enough to go to bed with.

Eberjey Colette Madam Gown

We’d call it lazy lingerie, but that would be selling this stretchy, a lil’ bit sexy nightgown short. Made with silky soft, breathable rayon and a delicate lace bodice, Eberjey’s Colette Madame Gown is just as comfortable on the couch as she is in the bedroom.

PJ Harlow Lindsay Satin Nightgown

No fuss, but still a little flirty. PJ Harlow’s Lindsay Satin Gown is a knee-grazing, racer-back night dress with stretchy cotton-modal trim and a trapeze silhouette.

Petite Plume PJ Je t’adore Twill Nightshirt

Petite Plume’s charmingly coquettish cotton twill nightshirt gets softer with every wash and wear. Adding a monogram is highly encouraged.

Softies Cloud Caftan

Superbly fluffy and impossibly soft, this caftan from Softies will be impossible to part with during working hours. (But why would you?)

Hanro Deluxe Tank Nightgown

Hanro’s sleek, stretchy bed clothes are sophisticated but not stuffy, body-skimming but not overtly sexy. The Deluxe Tank Nightgown is a people-pleaser that’s perfect for all seasons.