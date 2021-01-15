advertisement
  • 5:45 pm

Move over pajamas. Nightgowns are the new chic, comfortable bedtime staple

These trendy nightgowns will make you rethink your sleep attire.

[Photo: courtesy Eberjey]
By Rachel Raczka2 minute Read
A little romantic, a little old-school, nightgowns should be a bedtime wardrobe staple. But somehow their reputation went from darling and dreamy on Clara in The Nutcracker to the oppressive flannel muumuu variety, without any stops in between.

Fortunately, nightgowns are seeing a resurgence in quarantine. In styles that are both glamorous and comfortable, some of them are even pretty enough to make a guest appearance on your Zoom call (don’t worry, we won’t tell).

Nightgowns. Nightdresses. Nightshirts. Chemises. Sleep slips. Whatever you want to call them, they’re cool, effortless, and an upgrade for your pajama drawer. No matter what shape suits you, below you’ll find nightgowns in fabrics, cuts, and styles that are good enough to go to bed with.

[Photo: courtesy Eberjey]
Eberjey Colette Madame Gown 
We’d call it lazy lingerie, but that would be selling this stretchy, a lil’ bit sexy nightgown short. Made with silky soft, breathable rayon and a delicate lace bodice, Eberjey’s Colette Madame Gown is just as comfortable on the couch as in the bedroom.

Eberjey Colette Madame Gown - $110

[Photo: courtesy Bare Necessities]
PJ Harlow Lindsay Satin Nightgown
No fuss, but still a little flirty, PJ Harlow’s Lindsay Satin Gown is a knee-grazing, racer-back nightdress with stretchy cotton-modal trim and a trapeze silhouette.

PJ Harlow Lindsay Nightgown - $76

[Photo: courtesy Maisonette]
Petite Plume PJ Je t’adore Twill Nightshirt
Petite Plume’s charmingly coquettish cotton twill nightshirt gets softer with every wash and wear. Adding a monogram is highly encouraged.

Petite Plume PJ Je t'adore Nightshirt - $82

[Photo: courtesy Her Room]
Softies Cloud Caftan 
Superbly fluffy and impossibly soft, this caftan from Softies will be impossible to part with during working hours. (But why would you?)

Softies Cloud Caftan - $109

[Photo: courtesy Bloomingdales]
Hanro Deluxe Tank Nightgown
Hanro’s sleek, stretchy bedclothes are sophisticated but not stuffy, body-skimming but not overtly sexy. The Deluxe Tank Nightgown is a people-pleaser that’s perfect for all seasons.

Hanro - $148

[Photo: courtesy Eileen West]
Eileen West Sweater Knit Ballet Nightgown
Classically cozy, Eileen West nightgowns are iconic. Finally listen to your mother and give in to a ballet-neck soft knit nightgown with lace cuffs and an Akoya shell button placket. You’ll never look back.

Eileen West Sweater Knit Ballet Nightgown - $70

[Photo: courtesy The Sleep Code]
The Short Sleep Shirt
Indulge your inner Holly Golightly in a crisp, menswear-inspired sleepshirt. Designed by aptly named brand the Sleep Shirt, this roomy, stylish nightdress is our new 24/7 wardrobe.

The Short Sleep Shirt - $245

