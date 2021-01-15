Move over pajamas. Nightgowns are the new chic, comfortable bedtime staple

A little romantic, a little old-school, nightgowns should be a bedtime wardrobe staple. But somehow their reputation went from darling and dreamy on Clara in The Nutcracker to the oppressive flannel muumuu variety, without any stops in between.

Fortunately, nightgowns are seeing a resurgence in quarantine. In styles that are both glamorous and comfortable, some of them are even pretty enough to make a guest appearance on your Zoom call (don’t worry, we won’t tell).

Nightgowns. Nightdresses. Nightshirts. Chemises. Sleep slips. Whatever you want to call them, they’re cool, effortless, and an upgrade for your pajama drawer. No matter what shape suits you, below you’ll find nightgowns in fabrics, cuts, and styles that are good enough to go to bed with.

Eberjey Colette Madame Gown

We’d call it lazy lingerie, but that would be selling this stretchy, a lil’ bit sexy nightgown short. Made with silky soft, breathable rayon and a delicate lace bodice, Eberjey’s Colette Madame Gown is just as comfortable on the couch as in the bedroom.

PJ Harlow Lindsay Satin Nightgown

No fuss, but still a little flirty, PJ Harlow’s Lindsay Satin Gown is a knee-grazing, racer-back nightdress with stretchy cotton-modal trim and a trapeze silhouette.

Petite Plume PJ Je t’adore Twill Nightshirt

Petite Plume’s charmingly coquettish cotton twill nightshirt gets softer with every wash and wear. Adding a monogram is highly encouraged.

Softies Cloud Caftan

Superbly fluffy and impossibly soft, this caftan from Softies will be impossible to part with during working hours. (But why would you?)