These 9 flannel sheet sets are as sophisticated as they are cozy

Flannel sheets can be very polarizing. For those who sleep hot, waking up wrapped in thick, insulating flannel is a nightmare. But for those who like to be extra toasty in the colder months—icicle feet, I’m looking at you—being swaddled in the super-soft plushness of flannel is simply a dream.

advertisement

advertisement

The National Sleep Foundation says the best room temperature for sleep is somewhere around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but still, staying cozy through the winter shouldn’t be overlooked, especially since your core body temperature slightly dips as you enter later stages of sleep. Adding that extra layer of snug might keep the slightly cold from waking frigid in the middle of the night. Or maybe you just want some cute winter sheets that feel soft, warm, and look good with your flannel nightie. All valid. Here are our picks for the best flannel sheets for every type of sleeper.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Parachute Brushed Cotton Bedding

Okay, so if you really hate flannel but want to get cozy this winter, Parachute’s Brushed Cotton may be the ticket. Described as “buttery” (our favorite adjective for food and fabric), these 100% cotton sheets combine the best parts of even-better-over-time percale and those old fave jersey knit sheets from your childhood. Parachute Brushed Cotton Bedding Set - From $150 Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere bedding

For a happy medium, Brooklinen’s luxurious heathered cashmere bedding is hard to hate on. All the warm and fuzzies of flannel, without the heft and potential stuffiness.

advertisement

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Bedding - From $251 Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.