These 9 flannel sheet sets are as sophisticated as they are cozy

Flannel sheets can be very polarizing. For those who sleep hot, waking up wrapped in thick, insulating flannel is a nightmare. But for those who like to be extra toasty in the colder months—icicle feet, I’m looking at you—being swaddled in the super-soft plushness of flannel is simply a dream.

The National Sleep Foundation says the best room temperature for sleep is somewhere around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but still, staying cozy through the winter shouldn’t be overlooked, especially since your core body temperature slightly dips as you enter later stages of sleep. Adding that extra layer of snug might keep the slightly cold from waking frigid in the middle of the night.

Or maybe you just want some cute winter sheets that feel soft, warm, and look good with your flannel nightie. All valid.

Here are our picks for the best flannel sheets for every type of sleeper in 2021.

Boll & Branch Houndstooth Flannel

Woven to be extra breathable while keeping you super warm, Boll & Branch’s velvety flannel bedding is perfect for seasonal sleeping. The light gray houndstooth is more elevated than gingham, but still country enough to keep your bedroom feeling down-home cozy.

L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

L.L. Bean’s flannel sheets come in a range of fun patterns and shades, but we love these rustic French country stripes. Bonus, these 100% brushed cotton sheets come with the company’s one-year guarantee (lifetime for any material or craftsmanship defects), so if you’re on the fence about living that flannel life, these are for you.