The best bathrobes of 2021

I like to think of my bathrobe as a safe space. After my afternoon Zoom meetings are over and I’ve fallen into endless doomscrolling on Twitter and TikTok, I can find solace in the cozy embrace of my favorite robe. It hides all the WFH wardrobe sins I’ve stopped caring about 10 months into quarantine.

My robe does not clash with the same leggings I’ve worn since Tuesday. It does not tug tightly if there is fluctuation in my weight or posture. And it always looks totally appropriate when I head to happy hour AKA laying on my couch with wine at 6 p.m.

You, too, can find the robe of your dreams. Below are some of our favorite cuddly, chic, and comfortable bathrobes. See you on the couch!

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

It’s all in the name: super. plush. This robe is thick, absorbent, and so, so soft. If you’re looking for the classic terry, shower-to-sofa bathrobe, look no further.

Quince Cashmere Robe

With the same cozy cashmere as Quince’s signature $50 sweater, this knit robe is luxe enough to lounge in or throw on before that morning Zoom you most definitely remembered. Made with 100% Grade A Mongolian cashmere, it’s an ultra indulgence, just without the ultra indulgent price.

Parachute Speckled Waffle Robe

This spin on a timeless waffle weave features flecks of earth tones, like botanical confetti scattered throughout 100% Turkish cotton. It’s also available in a light granite gray with random pops of black.