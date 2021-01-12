Move over, puzzles. Lego debuts the ultimate hobby for 2021

For those who like the idea of plants but have a hard time keeping them alive, Lego has two new collections for you.

The Lego Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree are kits designed for adults. Similar to other Lego collections, each of these comes with nearly 1,000 pieces and instructions for turning them into your very own floral arrangement.

First up: the floral bouquet for $49.99 . It’s a colorful mix of flowers such as snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, and daisies, all made from Lego pieces that look like blooms, buds, and stems. Lego will also release a small tulip bouquet option for $9.99. And if you’re into the very common crossover of Legos and romance, there’s also a smaller Lego rose pack for $12.99. J’adore. The stems are full size, so you can set your bouquet out for display once you’ve arranged it just so.

There’s also the Lego Bonsai tree, priced at $49.99, for anyone who wants to try a new take on the centuries-old Japanese tradition. Both kits are customizable—you can lengthen or shorten the stems of the floral bouquets depending on your vase, and you can swap out the Bonsai tree’s leafy green canopy for light pink cherry blossoms should the season or mood allow. Both are made from plant-based plastic and are part of Lego’s “Adults Welcome” collection of more challenging build kits.

Jamie Berard, design lead at the Lego Group, cited the botanical builds as an option for adults looking for new ways to “switch off and relax.” All hail the analog hobby!

And there’s some relief in knowing that unlike my supposedly immortal succulents—these plants will never die.