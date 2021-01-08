You can’t fight fascism by expanding the police state

Democracy is in crisis. Donald Trump and his enablers have intentionally emboldened violent white supremacists for the explicit purpose of attempting to overturn an election. The storming of the Capitol Building, organized publicly and advertised for weeks, is just the latest deadly result of politicians weaponizing a deep current of racism that has coursed through this country’s veins since its genocidal inception. This is part of who we are as a nation, whether we want to admit it or not.

In the coming days and weeks we are likely to see pundits and lawmakers call for things like passing a new domestic terrorism law, expanding mass surveillance programs, increasing funding for the FBI and law enforcement, installing backdoors in encrypted messaging apps, and arming police with more technology like facial recognition and social media monitoring software. We’re also likely to see renewed attempts by the government to curtail freedom of expression, including misguided attacks on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing. Expanding the U.S. government’s already bloated surveillance state will only bring more terror and harm to the same communities that Trump targeted with his racist policies and rhetoric. More money, weapons, and technology in the hands of the Department of Homeland Security—an agency complicit in human rights abuses long before Trump took office—won’t stop the rising threat of right-wing violence. Instead it will be used to suppress legitimate dissent, and disproportionately target Black and brown activists, Muslims, immigrant communities, and social movements that effectively challenge systemic injustice and corporate power.

President-elect Joe Biden has already expressed that he supports the creation of new domestic terrorism statute. Experts warn that a new law isn’t needed—acts of terrorism are already illegal. Creating a new designation would fail to prevent right wing attacks while threatening marginalized communities with increased surveillance, prosecution, and harassment for engaging in First Amendment protected activities. In the last few years, top Democrats and Republicans have called for billions of dollars in additional funding for the FBI, and have scuttled attempts to rein in the phone and internet spying programs enabled by the USA Patriot Act, which was rushed through Congress faster than lawmakers could read it in the immediate wake of 9/11.

These mass government surveillance programs, ushered in during a moment of national crisis, were billed as a temporary measure necessary to ensure public safety—and we need to ensure that lawmakers don’t repeat these same mistakes now. Two decades later, there is almost no evidence to suggest that they have ever actually saved a single human life, but bulk collection and monitoring has had a documented chilling effect on freedom of expression. The FBI has gone even further in recent years, creating a specific “Black Identity Extremist” designation used to target Black activists, and the failed “Countering Violent Extremism” program that primarily infiltrated Muslim and immigrant communities.

The full force of the U.S. government’s surveillance state was brought to bear this summer as uprisings sparked by centuries of systemic racism and police violence swept the country. Police used “stingray” devices to intercept organizers’ calls and texts, while the military and border patrol deployed drones and planes to monitor protestors from the sky. Federal agents snatched people into unmarked vans. Police deployed teargas, concussion grenades, rubber bullets, and worse. Law enforcement officers even rammed protesters with their vehicles.

Little of these militarized tactics and equipment appeared in the roughly three hours it took to clear the Capitol building this week—even though the FBI has known for years that right-wing, white nationalist violence was a significant threat. It was clear from organizing efforts online that a crowd of Trump supporters, neo-nazis, and Qanon believers were headed toward the Capitol earlier this week. But Capitol Police failed to stop these acts of white supremacist violence not because they were unprepared. It’s because law enforcement as an institution in the United States exists primarily to uphold the social, economic, and racial power structure. They’re on the same side.