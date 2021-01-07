Banning Trump from social media is like a ‘bandaid on a bullet wound’

“Donald Trump is an autocrat who just used social media to help organize and incite an insurrection against the U.S. government and the peaceful transfer of power,” reads an email in my inbox this morning from an organization called Change the Terms, which fights hate online. “Donald Trump’s accounts must be banned from social media platforms immediately.”

Reporter Casey Newton made the same call in his newsletter this morning. As did racial justice organization Color of Change, the civil liberties group Muslim Advocates, a group of experts aiming to hold Facebook accountable called the Real Facebook Oversight Board, and a slew of individuals across Twitter.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded by pulling down Trump’s Instagram and Facebook accounts “indefinitely.”

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government. We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Shopify has followed, removing Trump’s e-commerce presence on its platform. So far, Twitter and YouTube have removed videos of the speech in which Trump failed to denounce the mob takeover of the Capitol building Wednesday.

After locking Trump out of his account over three tweets that the company says violated its Civic Integrity Policy, Twitter said his account would remain locked for 12 hours. The company is requiring he take down the tweets and if he further violates its policies, he will be taken offline permanently. Twitter says it is continuing to monitor “the situation” and will keep the public informed in the event it escalates its response.

YouTube meanwhile, is taking a broader approach to the problem. The company says that any account that proclaims the election results were corrupted will receive a strike, a move that temporarily restricts a user’s ability to upload or live-stream. Channels that receive three strikes in 90 days will be permanently shut down. However, YouTube declined to specifically address whether it would remove Trump’s accounts.