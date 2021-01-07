Snapchat joins Facebook and Twitter in locking Donald Trump’s account

Snapchat is the latest social media company to lock President Trump’s account after his years-long dangerous rhetoric and provocations led to pro-Trump insurrectionists storming the U.S. Capitol Building yesterday.

The world has reacted in horror to the events, and many have already begun to ask questions as to what share of the blame not only Trump’s enablers deserve for the insurrection, but the social media companies that have repeatedly refused to remove his frequently incendiary rants and lies from their platforms.

After the attempted insurrection yesterday, Twitter was the first to announce it would lock President Trump’s account for 12 hours. Cutting off Trump’s personal access to his favorite platform. The company also deleted three of Trump’s most recent tweets, including a surreal video reply Trump gave after the failed insurrection.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Facebook then followed suit, announcing Trump would be blocked from his Facebook account for 24 hours.

We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) January 7, 2021

Now, Snap is the most recent to announce Trump’s account has been locked, meaning the president will not be able to post from it. As The Information reports, a Snap spokesperson said, “We can confirm that earlier today we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account.” But while Twitter’s lock is for 12 hours and Facebook’s is for 24, Snapchat’s lock will stay until the company deems fit.