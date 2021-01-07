How newspapers around the world covered the siege on the U.S. Capitol Building

Yesterday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol Building by a group of pro-Trump insurrectionists will go down as one of the darkest days in American history and forever be a mark of shame for President Trump and those in the Republican party and in the media who have enabled his actions and antics over the past four years.
The images of the insurrection were broadcast to screens around the world as citizens of every country watched in horror and disbelief at the scenes unfolding in the hallowed halls where U.S. democracy has operated from for over two centuries. Needless to say, the insurrection that took place yesterday will be dissected by the media for weeks to come. For now, however, here is how front pages around the world have chosen to cover the siege on the morning after.
The front page of The New York Times for Jan. 7, 2021 (late edition). pic.twitter.com/enmoNs55vm
TRUMP-INCITED MOB STORMS U.S. CAPITOL
Here's an early look at the front page for January 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/IKadxX65VA
Here's an early look at tomorrow's @sfchronicle front page: pic.twitter.com/VStopJ4Naj
Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/4eBXKdYCFr pic.twitter.com/9RdiFs6tSC
"INSURRECTION" @startribune front page of a historic day, with the U.S. Capitol stormed. Story: https://t.co/Xy1sKbCeSz pic.twitter.com/aAJHk05VPX
Thursday’s @DailyMirror front page: A Force For Good – Let’s Vaccinate Britain https://t.co/KrvyLh9GNm pic.twitter.com/tdZ9gUbMKO
For one of the only times in its history, the front page of the print edition of @FresnoBee contains an editorial. pic.twitter.com/IigRvFENGP
Our front page tomorrow. https://t.co/zrIbJjuR6L
Le Monde front page. Don’t need to know French to understand this headline. pic.twitter.com/mebypcFRFd
The front page of Friday's The West Australian. pic.twitter.com/YcgiYcLWbp
Thursday #Frontpage pic.twitter.com/BRZUKaWm4O
For the first time since 1814, the U.S. Capitol is stormed. Take a look a Thursday's @PhillyInquirer front page. Photo by @jessicagriffin. pic.twitter.com/K6L0wnUmmQ
The front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/6EertgKaIt
Thursday's Post-Dispatch front page: pic.twitter.com/sGbN88pWgo
Tomorrow's front page of the Reno Gazette Journal (@rgj). pic.twitter.com/H5kWgJTyTd
The power of a front-page picture #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/zqZM8bSNh2
A preview of Thursday's @Oregonian front page pic.twitter.com/FwaHOssJbi
Tomorrow’s @politico newspaper front page.
(Our 8 p.m. deadline keeps us from covering tonight’s Electoral College certification vote, but https://t.co/55TNqW4GUj will have that one covered.) pic.twitter.com/aOYTryvqjX
Thursday’s front page pic.twitter.com/w1lCLYHDPV
Guardian front page, Thursday 7 January 2021: Chaos as pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol pic.twitter.com/LF2E5O9om2
“Trump mob storms Capitol” – historic front page from the Washington Post pic.twitter.com/l0MlQjQcyS
“A day that will live in infamy” – New York Daily News pic.twitter.com/CtQZkXHe6u
Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: 'Democracy under siege'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M8NMpaJYUb
Thursday's front page: Anarchy in the USA as Trump incites thousands of protesters to storms the Capitol #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MoCj0PNnhO
EXPRESS: Vaccine: The big push starts today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gKz0uJQnRu
Front page of the UK edition of the Financial Times for Thursday 7 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/vLA5RyuC3y
Tomorrow's paper tonight ????
ANARCHY IN THE US ????????
– Trump supporters storm congress as last bid to overturn election fails
– Bomb found in grounds of Capitol and woman 'critical' after being shot#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i4EpAxbnts
MAIL: At last! A turbo booster for jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0wmWgbSuni
Attack on democracy: Here's the @ajc's front page this morning: https://t.co/5Hi9Mo9WrC pic.twitter.com/kxq3MbCSfx
Read today's big stories from a trusted news source…
THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO GUARDIAN! pic.twitter.com/sMc39jXzdx
Here is the Ottawa Citizen front page for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Da67yho5o8
Today's front page: Trump supporters storm US Capitol, causing Stefanik and other lawmakers to be evacuated. Lake Placid middle-high school go temporarily remote again. And hotel fire probe focuses on heating unit.
For stories and photos, visit https://t.co/XraBojPWuk pic.twitter.com/PSN9zZStZ2
Here's the front page of the @PioneerPress which calls it a FAILED INSURRECTION. pic.twitter.com/q1CogEec5c
Frontpage AD. "Trump's legacy" pic.twitter.com/ujbYL4qSSa
Frontpage "De Volkskrant" a liberal newspaper. "Trump mob assault Capital" pic.twitter.com/OVFXFWyav5
Frontpage "De Telegraaf" the biggest and a conservative newspaper in the Netherlands. "Trump plunges US into chaos". pic.twitter.com/YQkDmhRq3t
Good morning, South Florida. Here is Thursday's front page. Keep up with the news at https://t.co/SUDth1TjN2 … And subscribe to support local coverage: https://t.co/BmAxhwYvom pic.twitter.com/c8Mkh0EKrM
Bom dia! Esta é a Capa da edição impressa do Estado de Minas desta quinta-feira, 7 de janeiro de 2021.
Leia mais: https://t.co/p3FTkGOYc8#CapaEM #EstadoDeMinas #FrontPage #News #Notícias #PrimeiraPágina pic.twitter.com/mdAtI67bNS
Hello Readers! here is #FrontPage of today's Sandhya Times pic.twitter.com/5FLX0v7Hzv
Today’s front page @IrishTimes pic.twitter.com/wYSgYigSlo
Front page of Thursday’s @theeagle after a historic Wednesday pic.twitter.com/d5R8ULV34S
Today's front page: pic.twitter.com/bRofZzpzDZ
INSURRECTION: President Trump Supporters Breach Capitol — today's front page of the @baltimoresun.
Read more: https://t.co/xAcu7e0R6y pic.twitter.com/NYuoy5XN4w
Ouest-France, the French daily with the biggest circulation changed ifs front page. Headline says:
´USA: a black Wednesday for democracy’ pic.twitter.com/pnJ42BxyDo
The front page of Spain's largest newspaper:
Trump instigates a rebellion against Biden's ratification pic.twitter.com/6SP0K6xFe9
