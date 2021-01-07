How newspapers around the world covered the siege on the U.S. Capitol Building

Yesterday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol Building by a group of pro-Trump insurrectionists will go down as one of the darkest days in American history and forever be a mark of shame for President Trump and those in the Republican party and in the media who have enabled his actions and antics over the past four years.

The images of the insurrection were broadcast to screens around the world as citizens of every country watched in horror and disbelief at the scenes unfolding in the hallowed halls where the U.S. democracy has operated from for over two centuries. Needless to say, the insurrection that took place yesterday will be dissected by the media for weeks to come. For now, however, here is how front pages around the world have chosen to cover the siege on the morning after.

The front page of The New York Times for Jan. 7, 2021 (late edition). pic.twitter.com/enmoNs55vm — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 7, 2021

TRUMP-INCITED MOB STORMS U.S. CAPITOL Here's an early look at the front page for January 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/IKadxX65VA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 7, 2021

Here's an early look at tomorrow's @sfchronicle front page: pic.twitter.com/VStopJ4Naj — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 7, 2021