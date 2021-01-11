Fast Company now accepting applications for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2021

Fast Company is now accepting applications for our annual Best Workplaces for Innovators awards. This marks the third year we will be recognizing companies and organizations around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.

We will also recognize an Innovation Team of the Year and honorable mentions, and this year we are encouraging companies to nominate an Innovation Leader of the Year, a designation that can go to any individual—he or she could be a lab manager, a division head, or a CEO—who has championed innovation in the workplace. We are also dividing the list into categories defined by size of company and corporate status, separating nonprofits and not-for-profit organizations from for-profit corporations.

To select winners, the editors of Fast Company are again collaborating with Accenture, a leading professional services firm that works with more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500 to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day. Accenture serves as an objective third party, bringing decades of research and expertise on relevant topics, from corporate innovation to workplace inclusion. Together we have devised a series of questions and metrics and developed a rigorous, data-based methodology to evaluate the role innovation plays in a particular company’s operations.

Every company that applies will be evaluated by Fast Company’s editorial staff, and finalists will be presented to an elite panel of judges—leading entrepreneurs, executives, technologists, and academics.

“This editorial initiative rewards companies that have established a proven track record as incubators of innovation, encouraging employees from top to bottom to discover, explore, and invent,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

Companies selected as Best Workplaces for Innovators will appear in the September 2020 issue of Fast Company magazine and on fastcompany.com. For more information and details, see the FAQs.

Last year’s Best Workplaces for Innovators issue honored 100 organizations from around the world, ranging from nonprofits like our number one organization of the year, ALSAC/St. Jude, to startups like San Francisco-based Figma, to corporate giants such as Pfizer and Salesforce.