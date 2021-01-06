Donald Trump must be held responsible for inciting today’s terrorism

advertisement advertisement

The day started at a fever pitch.

Powder keg, meet match. Soon, a violent mob of Trump supporters, some of them armed, stormed past police barricades and entered Capitol Hill, disrupting the vote count and forcing many politicians into hiding. Trump’s frequent pleas for someone to do something about the election had clearly been heard. Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021 PROTESTORS BREACH THE CAPITOL — This is amazing. Never seen anything like this. Protestors waving flags on the Capitol balconies and walking through Statutory Hall. Thinking of all my colleagues and friends in that building. pic.twitter.com/InHTWuN60f — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 6, 2021 Wednesday, January 6, truly was a mask-off day for Trump and his supporters—not to be confused with every other day of the COVID-19 era, during which many refused to comply with mask safety.

Considering that the runoff election had just cinched a seismic shift in power from the past four years, it should have been a great day for those who have long warned about the proto-fascist dangers of Trumpism. It should have felt like a new day dawning, the darkness beaten back. “Our long national nightmare is over” vibes. Instead, it marked the culmination of all of those warnings, boiling over into the American carnage Donald Trump spoke of in his inaugural address four impossibly long years ago. That verbal flourish, of course, was meant to evoke the kind of people who might place improvised explosive devices on Capitol Hill grounds to destroy Trump; not to support him, which is how it shook out.) There’s a word for this kind of behavior: terrorism. The armed individuals ransacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office as I type and injuring police officers are domestic terrorists, and the person who stoked their ire and sicced them on Capitol Hill is responsible. There is no other way to put it. Donald Trump is a loser, and now he’s directly inspired an act of terrorism.

The last two months have seen Trump try every conceivable maneuver to hold on to power, up to and including a plan to impose martial law and deploy the military. (All but ignoring the pandemic’s surge the whole time, by the way, aside from demanding credit for the speedy vaccine development.) While he may not have successfully overturned the election results, he certainly succeeded at further radicalizing his supporters. Every baseless conspiracy theory shared, every veiled threat tweeted, every rally speech attacking Democrats and the Deep State and any GOP ally who refused to go to play ball, all while touting the zealousness of his supporters as proof the election was rigged: Where was it all heading if not here? Once the violent clashes with the police escalated into something that resembled a hostage crisis, though, Trump and his inner circle began to distance himself from the mob they’d nurtured every step of the way. Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 STOP. Just STOP. Peace. Law and Order. Safety for All — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 6, 2021 Ivanka Trump even accidentally called these domestic terrorists ‘patriots,’ not realizing that circumstances had dictated abandoning typical MAGA flattery protocol.

