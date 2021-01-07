27 tweets that tell the story of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot

I almost never watch TV news during working hours—even when something as momentous as Wednesday’s attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trumpist insurrectionists is going on. TV moves too slowly and involves too many talking heads who just keep talking, whether or not they have anything to add to our understanding. Besides, I have trouble staying focused on work when someone’s talking in the background, even if that person happens to be a televised pundit.

So as the events in Washington D.C. unfolded, I kept tabs by reading Twitter. And even though Donald Trump’s own tweets are Twitter at his worst—his current silencing was a tiny bit of good news on a terrible day—a vast number of reporters, photographers, and other observers did a great job of chronicling what was happening. Sitting at home in the Bay Area, I felt like I was there—because many of them were. I can’t remember another day when Twitter felt so sobering and essential.

Herewith, some of the words and images that kept me glued to my feed.

People were lining up at 4am across from the Ellipse for today’s #Trump rally. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ expected to speak at 11am. We’re live all morning ⁦@fox5dc⁩ #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/irSNd1NrKt — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) January 6, 2021

It’s difficult to illustrate just how dense this crowd of Trump Supporters is in downtown D.C. hours before President Trump is expected to speak. Internet connection is poor so don’t expect many tweets from me, but please follow our coverage @postlocal for updates today. pic.twitter.com/mSQ6qR0See — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021

Rudy Giuliani: "Let's have trial by combat" pic.twitter.com/SrEGKrcozp — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 6, 2021