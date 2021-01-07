27 tweets that tell the story of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot

I almost never watch TV news during working hours—even when something as momentous as Wednesday’s attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trumpist insurrectionists is going on. TV moves too slowly and involves too many talking heads who just keep talking, whether or not they have anything to add to our understanding. Besides, I have trouble staying focused on work when someone’s talking in the background, even if that person happens to be a televised pundit.
So as the events in Washington D.C. unfolded, I kept tabs by reading Twitter. And even though Donald Trump’s own tweets are Twitter at his worst—his current silencing was a tiny bit of good news on a terrible day—a vast number of reporters, photographers, and other observers did a great job of chronicling what was happening. Sitting at home in the Bay Area, I felt like I was there—because many of them were. I can’t remember another day when Twitter felt so sobering and essential.
Herewith, some of the words and images that kept me glued to my feed.
People were lining up at 4am across from the Ellipse for today’s #Trump rally. @realDonaldTrump expected to speak at 11am. We’re live all morning @fox5dc #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/irSNd1NrKt
— Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) January 6, 2021
It’s difficult to illustrate just how dense this crowd of Trump Supporters is in downtown D.C. hours before President Trump is expected to speak.
Internet connection is poor so don’t expect many tweets from me, but please follow our coverage @postlocal for updates today. pic.twitter.com/mSQ6qR0See
— Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021
Rudy Giuliani: "Let's have trial by combat" pic.twitter.com/SrEGKrcozp
— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 6, 2021
With “this administration” you could see some really bad things happen, Trump says at rally at Ellipse, referring to incoming Biden admin. pic.twitter.com/9fZ38bCQy9
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021
“We don’t have a fair media anymore. It’s suppression,” Trump says at Save America rally at Ellipse. pic.twitter.com/IVurgGbGUc
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021
President #Trump says he’ll “never concede” at today’s #Rally #rallyfortrump https://t.co/8nAcD42MBh
— Guy Rawlings (@GuyWVTM13) January 6, 2021
Thousands of people leaving ellipse to walk to capitol — “Trump said he’s comin,’” one man says pic.twitter.com/Ef7dkIoNv8
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 6, 2021
Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9
— Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.
This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021
You can hear the crowd roaring outside door. Now shattering the glass. Crazy pic.twitter.com/F3BDOuzCzF
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 6, 2021
Dropping the American flag to hang the Trump flag really says it all https://t.co/PTpdXeqJAa
— Brian Tashman (@briantashman) January 6, 2021
Absolute calamity at the U.S. Capitol. Smoke bombs, tear gas and people infiltrating the building. 30 mins ago some here hijacked this equipment and took flags to the windows.
Others asserting that “1776 has commenced again.” pic.twitter.com/PcKMpuKLT5
— Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021
Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q
— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021
Right now on the West side of the US Capitol.
(???? Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/1FxSN5Ugc7
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021
What a photo by my @Reuters colleagues pic.twitter.com/dvsR3kRv94
— Chris Bing (@Bing_Chris) January 6, 2021
Daryl Brooks, one of Rudy Giuliani’s witnesses at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference, posted on Facebook claiming to be rioting inside of the Capitol building today. He then deleted it and claimed he’d been hacked. (First image sent to me from a source): pic.twitter.com/N4ffJnizC4
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 6, 2021
Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021
The Capitol at dusk. Photo by @LeahMillis pic.twitter.com/MSzdmTKnMs
— corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) January 6, 2021
Just witnessed an alarming scene with @mjcontrera outside the US Capitol. A group of TV reporters were swarmed and chased away from their cameras, which a mob of President Trump’s supporters trashed.
Here’s the aftermath: pic.twitter.com/rB8QULwm5y
— Katie Mettler (@kemettler) January 6, 2021
Amazing @Reuters photo pic.twitter.com/rhl9rMf52N
— Stephanie Brumsey (@SABrumsey) January 6, 2021
Woman shot inside U.S. Capitol after mob stormed building has died, police say https://t.co/SBqPg7P4dD
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 6, 2021
Day 1 vs. Day 1,448 pic.twitter.com/OohffkCQrc
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) January 6, 2021
This is Jake Angeli, a well-known Trump and QAnon supporter. Meanwhile, GOPers in my social network are claiming he's Antifa and was photographed at a Black Lives Matter rally. I'm sure his 3 WHITE SUPREMACIST TATTOOS went over really well at BLM rallies. https://t.co/uSSax6ZWVx
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 6, 2021
The electoral college certificates – ratifying Biden’s win – are being marched back to the Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/uNte4GcF3S
— Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) January 7, 2021
Twitter and Facebook lock Trump's accounts, take down video of his message to supporters https://t.co/G3qBYVzuRA
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 7, 2021
Tomorrow’s extraordinary front pages of The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post pic.twitter.com/hiwd3Mt79y
— Scott Austin (@ScottMAustin) January 7, 2021