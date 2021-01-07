advertisement
advertisement
  • 3:00 am

27 tweets that tell the story of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot

On one of the worst days in American history, the reporters of Twitter were at their best.

27 tweets that tell the story of Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot
Trump supporters occupy the West Front of the Capitol and the inauguration stands on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 [Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images]
By Harry McCracken4 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

I almost never watch TV news during working hours—even when something as momentous as Wednesday’s attack of the U.S. Capitol by Trumpist insurrectionists is going on. TV moves too slowly and involves too many talking heads who just keep talking, whether or not they have anything to add to our understanding. Besides, I have trouble staying focused on work when someone’s talking in the background, even if that person happens to be a televised pundit.

advertisement
advertisement

So as the events in Washington D.C. unfolded, I kept tabs by reading Twitter. And even though Donald Trump’s own tweets are Twitter at his worst—his current silencing was a tiny bit of good news on a terrible day—a vast number of reporters, photographers, and other observers did a great job of chronicling what was happening. Sitting at home in the Bay Area, I felt like I was there—because many of them were. I can’t remember another day when Twitter felt so sobering and essential.

Herewith, some of the words and images that kept me glued to my feed.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

About the author

Harry McCracken is the technology editor for Fast Company, based in San Francisco. In past lives, he was editor at large for Time magazine, founder and editor of Technologizer, and editor of PC World.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life