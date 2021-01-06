Here’s what the U.S. Capitol looked like when protestors wanted healthcare and equality

What can one say, really, in the wake of the unprecedented insurrection taking place in Washington, D.C., as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol? Well, one thing that did not elude the notice of many, many people was that the Capitol Police had a decidedly different approach to previous protestors in and outside the home of the U.S. Congress—as recently as last summer during Black Lives Matter protests for racial equity in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and too many other Black people around the country.