How years of online misinformation erupted into real-world insurrection

On Wednesday, a riotous crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters marched on the U.S. Capitol at the president’s urging. They fought with police, broke windows and doors, and snaked their way down the historic hallways inside. They made their way to the floor of the evacuated Senate chamber. One stood behind the dais, his right fist lifted in the air, and yelled, “ Trump won that election !”

The unprecedented moment disrupted the electoral vote counting to secure Joe Biden’s status as the next president. Even as the Capitol Police struggled to secure the safety of members of Congress, Democrats secured a second win in the Georgia runoffs that will give the party control over the U.S. Senate. How did we get here?

For months before Election Day, the president had been repeating that the national election would be rigged, despite all evidence to the contrary. But the insurrection in Washington has been building long before this election cycle. Trump has been undermining the efficacy of American democracy with an unyielding barrage of misdirection since before he was elected in 2016. In his first 100 days in office alone, he made 492 false or misleading claims, according to The Washington Post’s tally. By the final weeks of his 2020 re-election campaign, he was on track for 25,000.

Despite the many fact-checking outlets and news organization efforts devoted to correcting Trump’s errors, he is un-fact-checkable. His constant stream of half truths and outright lies have fostered an environment where millions of people cannot discern between fact and fiction.

For average Americans, this has created confusion. But for a faction of Trump supporters, the president’s rhetoric and claims have created pure delusion. They don’t trust Congress. They don’t believe COVID-19 is real. They won’t wear masks. They think the COVID-19 vaccine is a sham. They follow a conspiracy theory called QAnon that says President Trump is fighting a deep network of government corruption that involves child sex-trafficking.

Many of these ideas have come directly from the mouth—or tweeting fingertips—of the commander in chief. “Who is the single greatest purveyor of domestically generated disinformation? It’s no contest. It’s Trump,” Paul Barrett, deputy director of the Center for business and human rights at NYU Stern, told me last April. He has written several reports on how disinformation campaigns have impacted elections and politics.

From the web to the Capitol

Conspiracy theories have always floated around the dark corners of the web. But during Trump’s presidency they found a much larger audience. There are a confluence of reasons for this. There is President Trump himself, who has promoted false information to an incredible number of people. There are social media networks, where huge amounts of proliferating misinformation is checked only by the platforms’ inconsistent policies. Even after social media companies decided to take more decisive action in confronting misinformation, it quickly became apparent that they were ill-equipped to keep it off their feeds.