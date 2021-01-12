The new top challenge for HR teams: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable

HR teams played active roles in 2020 as companies reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic and engaged in workplace equity conversations brought on by the Black Lives Matter movement. Those who helped their companies adapt the fastest to the fundamental changes caused by these events were the ones that ultimately thrived.

But a new test awaits HR teams in 2021. Leaders will be tasked with holding their organizations accountable to greater diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts. At the same time, many challenges remain in keeping employees engaged and their well-being high in both remote and hybrid workplaces.

The accelerated changes that upended organizations at the start of the pandemic will remain in 2021. But now that workers have adapted to these shifts, HR teams must rethink their talent approaches. Visier, my HR tech company, surveyed HR thought leaders from our clients and leveraged third-party research and identified these three top challenges for people managers in the coming year.

Problem-solving through uncertainty

Your HR team cannot fall back into strategic workforce planning that scopes years-long initiatives. These plans need to instead focus on weeks- and months-long plans with agility at their core.

Looking back at previous recessions, we know that businesses with an agile approach to workforce planning emerge stronger from a crisis than their competitors. HR leaders should mirror these examples by preparing for multiple scenarios. Whether your organization experiences splits, zero growth, slow growth or rapid growth, understanding all possibilities will help your organization remain resilient.

Leverage workforce planning technology to generate hypothetical situations you can build contingency plans around. Also, develop skills information on employees to determine multiple business needs they can fill outside of their typical role, based on the demands of the business. People analytics—the practice of collecting and transforming HR data and organizational data into actionable insights—can help identify candidates for reskilled positions needed by your organization.

D&I action, not talk

D&I initiatives must be a core component of all enterprises. Companies that fall short on these efforts risk incurring fines, bad press and class action lawsuits. In fact, new SEC rules and ISO metrics are being used to promote better accountability and reporting in workforce management. Additionally, both employees and the public are demanding corporations address outstanding core issues around D&I.