Ditch the Zoom bookshelf: 4 tips from Jonathan Adler on how to create a home office you’ll love

You’ve vacuumed up the confetti and put away the holiday decorations. Now it’s time to get back to the grind, which, for many people, means settling back into a home office.

With remote work likely to continue through much of 2021, if not indefinitely, iconic designer Jonathan Adler believes we have the chance to think more profoundly about how how our careers fit into the rest of our lives. And it starts with our physical workspace.

He should know: Joyful spaces are Adler’s specialty. For three decades, he’s built an empire as an interior decorator, furniture designer, and the founder of an eponymous brand with retail stores across the country. He’s known for his glamorous, colorful aesthetic, full of quirky details, like menorahs in the shape of elephants and tequila bottles that look like rocket ships. His entire design philosophy is about creating mood-elevating interiors, dripping with personality. “I believe a well-designed home is more powerful than Zoloft,” he says.

No more improvising

When the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, many people scrambled to create makeshift home offices, carving out workspaces in bedrooms and living rooms. But as the quarantine has stretched from weeks into months—and now, perhaps even years—we’ve had to continue adapting. Adler thinks we should stop seeing these changes as temporary and use them as an opportunity to make our homes more productive places for the long-term. “We need to shift our mindset from improvising to making more permanent changes,” he says.

This might mean being willing to take more drastic steps. Many of Adler’s clients are moving homes or changing cities. If that’s not in the cards for you, imagine your home as an entirely blank slate. How might you reimagine the spaces if you could start fresh?

Play musical chairs with your rooms

One way to do this is to think creatively about the rooms in your home. Traditionally, each room has had a specific purpose, but Adler points out that this more formal approach doesn’t make sense for many people anymore. “We’re much more comfortable with not having designated rooms for particular activities,” he says. “So think about any sad, unused space you might have that you can use as a workspace.”

If you’re in a small apartment, could you turn a pantry or large closet into a compact workspace? What about the space under the stairs? Could you perhaps create a corner to eat in the kitchen, so you can turn your dining area into a home office? “I’ve often asked myself, “Why do I have a dining room anyway?” Adler says. “We only use it for Thanksgiving.”