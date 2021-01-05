Leon Panetta: Yes, Trump may seek military help to hold on to power

When all 10 living former defense secretaries write an op-ed warning the military establishment to stay out of the presidential election, we’re reminded yet again of the extraordinary times in which we live.

And yet that’s what has happened. “Efforts to involve the U.S. armed forces in resolving election disputes would take us into dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory,” the 10 former defense secretaries wrote in the op-ed, published January 3 in The Washington Post. “Civilian and military officials who direct or carry out such measures would be accountable, including potentially facing criminal penalties, for the grave consequences of their actions on our republic.”

The subtext of the op-ed may be as important as the text. As some observers noted on Sunday, the defense secretaries must have legitimate worries that President Donald Trump will indeed attempt to enlist the military in a last-ditch—and dangerous—plan to change the results of the November 3rd election.

The 10 former defense secretaries include Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, William Perry, Donald Rumsfeld—and Leon Panetta, who served as defense secretary from 2011 to 2013 during the Obama administration.

“From the efforts that are going on to try and change those results,” Panetta told Fast Company, “I think there was concern that the military—having seen how it was abused during the demonstrations in Washington—that there would be a temptation to do that again, and so we just wanted to make clear what the role of the military is all about.” Reuters reported that Trump told his advisers during the June protests in Washington, D.C., that he wanted 10,000 federal troops deployed to the city.

More recently, Panetta points out, the president held a meeting in the Oval Office to discuss possible military options for overturning the election. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was present at the meeting. Flynn said during a December 17 interview with Newsmax that Trump “could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically rerun an election.”

It’s unlikely that the military would respond to such a presidential order. Nor would it be likely to enforce a declaration of martial law, another idea that was discussed in Trump’s circle. But there’s still a danger that the military could be activated in another, more roundabout, way.