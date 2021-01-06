We’re botching the vaccine rollout. Here’s how to get it back on track

As COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to surge—with 2,000 to 3,000 Americans dying every day and the situation in Los Angeles so dire that ambulance drivers are being told to leave patients with little chance of survival at home to save space at overwhelmed hospitals—millions of doses of vaccines are still sitting on shelves.

As of January 4, more than 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been distributed to the states. That’s far fewer than the government had promised: In October, both President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that there would be 100 million doses available by the end of 2020. In November, Azar revised that down to 40 million doses, enough to inoculate 20 million people. By December, the government said that it would keep half of the doses in reserve. Of the doses that did end up going to states, only 4.5 million have been administered so far. At the current pace, it would take nearly a decade to inoculate 80% of the population, the number that some experts say is needed to reach herd immunity.

“What I keep thinking about is, how can you invest billions of dollars into developing this amazing new technology that can really help turn the pandemic around, and just completely neglect the important implementation of how to pull it off?” says Janet Baseman, an epidemiology professor at the University of Washington School of Public Health. “We know how complicated implementation is of large public health programs. It’s like the military developing a missile defense system, and spending all this money, and then not ever bothering to figure out how to stand it up. That would never happen.”

The government had months to plan the vaccine rollout: By September, it was clear that it was very likely that vaccines would be approved by late November or December. But the necessary preparation didn’t happen. “The planning should have been started and done much more vigorously,” says Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “Instead, what happened was the federal government asked states to put together plans, but they were never really tested and vetted thoroughly.” A state might have a plan to vaccinate at nursing homes, for example, but that doesn’t mean that critical details—like a timeline or who at each nursing home would be responsible for making sure that vaccinations are given—were ever finalized.

At a time when state and county public health systems are stretched to their limits providing emergency care, the federal government asked them to take on a massive vaccination effort without providing enough support, leadership, or funding. It took until December 27, in the new stimulus package, for Congress to approve $9 billion to support vaccinations. Trump has blamed states for the slow speed of vaccination, though as Jha says, “if you find that 50 states are all failing, it’s probably not the states’ fault.”

Some other countries are moving much faster. Israel, for example, gave shots to around 60,000 people per day as it began its vaccination rollout. In the U.S., moving at the same rate would mean more than 2 million shots administered per day, or 10 times faster than we’re moving now.

Even the rollout of the shots that have been given has been chaotic. In Florida, for example, when Lee County offered doses on a first-come, first-served basis to people 65 and older, hundreds of elderly residents waited in lines in sleeping bags overnight. When a vaccine clinic launched in Houston over the weekend, phone lines crashed after more than 250,000 people tried to call the city health department. States have gotten little notice from the federal government about how many doses of vaccine are arriving, making it hard to plan for storage or staffing.