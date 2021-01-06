These brands will pay you to wear their clothes

For decades, fashion brands have built their businesses on convincing customers to buy new clothes, racking up profits with each new purchase. But in new twist, fashion brands are persuading their customers to wear clothes they already own. Some are even paying them to do so.

Take fashion label Aday. To kick off the New Year, it invited 600 customers to wear outfits they’ve already purchased from the brand and will pay them between $25 and $75 in credit depending on how many times they wear it. Wool&Prince issued an even more dramatic challenge: If customers wear the same dress or button-down shirt for a 100 days straight, they’ll receive a $100 gift card. Across the pond, menswear brand L’Estrange London challenged customers to repeatedly wear the seven items in its core collection for the chance to win back the cost of all the garments.

Clothes are destroying the planet: Every year, fashion is responsible for 10% of carbon emissions, swallowing up 93 billion cubic meters of water and spewing half a million tons of plastic microfibers into the ocean. Fashion’s enormous environmental footprint comes down to the sheer volume of clothes it churns out. More than 100 billion garments are made every year—for just eight billion people. While some brands are trying to become more sustainable by using eco-friendly materials like recycled plastic and organic cotton, experts say that this is unlikely to move the needle if the industry continues overproducing. “We’re all for recycled and natural materials,” says Mac Bishop, founder of Wool&Prince. “But we feel that the most important thing that is not being addressed is reducing consumption.”

That’s precisely why brands like his are focused on normalizing owning fewer garments, and wearing them on repeat. Of course, this is also a clever marketing strategy, since they want you to wear their garments rather than any old clothes in the closet. But the timing is right: After months of being stuck at home wearing the same comfy basics day after day, many of us have seen the benefits of outfit repeating.

Changing consumer behavior

Having an overstuffed closet is a relatively recent phenomenon. A few generations ago, clothes were precious because fabrics were expensive and garments were time-consuming to make. Then in the 1990s, brands like H&M and Zara found ways to make cheap, trendy clothes by using low-quality materials like polyester and creating global supply chains that relied on poorly paid workers in developing countries. The rest of the fashion industry followed suit, with every company from Target to Old Navy making clothes so cheap they are basically disposable. One study found that many consumers wear a garment only seven times before throwing it away. This is good for fashion businesses; since they sell their clothes at low prices with small margins, they need to sell a large volume to make money.

Brenna Davis, Aday’s head of marketing, says that launching the outfit repeater challenge was a way to help consumers rethink their relationship to clothing after years of being conditioned by the fast fashion mindset. But the key to making it work was to illustrate that owning less can actually be fun and liberating. “We wanted to show that if you have clothes that you really love and that can be worn in different ways, you don’t really need to own as much,” she says.

In October, Aday did a 100-person version of the challenge, as a kind of pilot program. They surveyed customers before and after, and found that many enjoyed spending less time getting ready in the morning: It took far less time to accessorize a look with a scarf, jewelry, or cardigan than building an entire outfit from scratch. Others loved that getting more use out of a single garment was a way to reduce that garment’s impact on the planet.