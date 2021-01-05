Netflix’s ‘History of Swear Words’ is the doomscrolling companion for this effing moment

The Walking Dead can graphically depict a pack of zombies gang-disemboweling a man while he still draws breath, but the series cannot drop an f-bomb.

Many people were more offended by Rashida Tlaib saying of President Trump, “Impeach the motherf***er,” than by the shady alleged extortion scheme that precipitated her statement.

And an ill-timed spot of on-air profanity can turn a newscaster, briefly, into news.

However, one unspoken aspect of these unspeakable words is their versatility—something that is celebrated joyously in the new Netflix series, The History of Swear Words.

“With swear words, we can cut, soothe, delight, frighten, insult, and seduce,” says unlikely host Nicolas Cage in the opening episode. The delightful miniseries then proceeds with a similarly versatile approach to plumbing the background, usage, and hidden layers of six forbidden words.

At this late point in his career, the weirdest thing Nicolas Cage could appear in is not, say, last year’s Lovecraftian mutant alien epic, Color Out of Space, but rather a fun little nonfiction romp on Netflix. Despite the fact that Cage is screaming at the top of his lungs literally within the first two minutes of the show, it is jarring to see him cosplay as a normal person. He dons a dark suit, manicured beard, and a semi-believable hairpiece instead of the Willy Wonka-meets-Tiger King streetwear he often appears in when not starring in 17 bonkers movies per year.