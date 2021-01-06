Sorry, stainless steel. Samsung has a flashier vision for your kitchen

The refrigerator of today is a wall of gleaming steel, sparkling like a robot from some 1950s sci-fi TV show. But Samsung has a different vision for the future of your kitchen. Samsung imagines your fridge as a blocky, Piet Mondrian painting. You can choose the size and shape, and even the color, to perfectly match your walls. And this customization won’t just be applied to your fridge. All of your appliances, from your dishwasher to your air purifiers, will soon be elevated to furniture status.

Step one in this plan is Bespoke. It’s Samsung’s colorful line of refrigerators, which launched in Asia last year, making its way to the U.S. this spring. While still unpriced for the U.S. market, Bespoke refrigerators start at around $1,000 in Korea and top out at $2,000, meaning they’re priced to be midrange rather than premium appliances.

Bespoke fridges are boxes by design, with flat fronts and modular configurations, so that you can add on more components in a stack, or fit smaller fridges and freezers into the nooks and crannies of your home. This year, the company is launching a four-door Bespoke fridge in the U.S. in eight mix-and-matchable colors. You can add on additional modules for expansion, should your family need the space, including a bottom-mounting freezer and a locker-like column that can be a fridge or a freezer.

For a company such as Samsung, which has spent the last decade sticking (sometimes parodied) touchscreen computers into its highest-end fridges, Bespoke is a completely different vision for the future. Harry Choi, SVP and head of the design team for Samsung’s digital appliances business, promises that those touchscreen fridges aren’t going anywhere. But he does admit that Samsung has bifurcated its strategy after analyzing the last 100 years of the American kitchen.

As Choi walks me through the modern refrigerator, he begins in the 1940s, post-World War II. During this American economic boom, the side-by-side refrigerator was born, with the freezer on the left and the fridge on the right. It became a status symbol.

Baby boomers loved the side-by-side. Then, in the late 1990s, manufacturers introduced something new, the French door refrigerator. Now, the top of the fridge opened with two doors, while the bottom pull-out drawer was dedicated to the freezer. Meanwhile, stainless steel became all the rage as a premium finish inspired by the design of commercial kitchens. And fridges kept getting bigger, Choi explains, in an arm’s race for the largest storage capacity possible.

But looking forward, Choi and his team wondered, what kind of refrigerator do millennials want?