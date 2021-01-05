IRS Get My Payment: Stimulus check went to the ‘wrong’ bank account? This might be why

The Internal Revenue Service has begun distributing direct payments to Americans as part of the latest coronavirus relief package, but the process is leaving many taxpayers confused, frustrated, and downright angry. Mostly, they just want their $600 stimulus checks.

Some would-be recipients were surprised on Monday when they checked the status of their payments via the IRS Get My Payment tool only to discover that they did not recognize the destination bank account.

One possible explanation could be that the account was set up by a third-party tax preparer. On Monday, H&R Block informed customers that anyone who took a “refund transfer” on their 2019 taxes may see a bank account other than their own when they check the IRS tool.

The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm. — H&R Block Answers (@HRBlockAnswers) January 5, 2021

A refund transfer allows tax preparers to deduct fees directly from a customer’s refund. H&R Block said customers can confirm whether they took advantage of this option by checking their 2019 returns.

The company added that it will distribute the payments to customers via direct deposit or their H&R Block Emerald Card “by the end of the day,” although many customers responded to the tweet to say that they’d lost no longer had their cards. As of Tuesday, some were also still responding to the tweet to say that they had not yet received their payments.

Reached for comment, H&R Block sent the following statement:

“H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed.”

The company added that customers may call its customer service department or tweet at @HRBlockAnswers for more information if the IRS tool displays an unrecognizable account number.