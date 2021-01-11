You have a job interview over Zoom. The kids are home. Now what?

The office used to be a place where children only visited on a designated day once a year—now, things are much different. We’ve brought our workplaces home with us, and in many ways, it’s a privilege. Yet, it has also blurred the line between private and professional life, and our manicured desks and quiet meeting rooms have been replaced with dining room tables and the sound of children’s TV shows in the background.

The same holds true for today’s interviewing process. Candidates are no longer afforded the opportunity to walk into a controlled environment where they have minimized distractions to keep them on their “A game.” I have interviewed—and hired—a lot of parents in 2020, both as an executive at a publicly traded company and now as the founder of the soon-to-launch parenting company, Maple.

I’ve had conversations with candidates who have had to take our calls from their cars, and Zoom interviews with parents whose children wouldn’t leave their side. Almost a year into this new world, I believe there are new best practices that candidates can adopt to give them a competitive edge. I’m here to share my thoughts, as both an employer and a father.

Connectivity

A poor Wi-Fi connection is the new showing up late. It may seem obvious, but some of the worst interviews I’ve conducted were a result of poor internet connectivity on the candidate’s end. It makes the conversation frustrating for both parties, breaks up the flow, and causes the candidate to lose their confidence. Before your interview, do a test run with a friend or family member to make sure your internet is holding up. This gives you the opportunity to either find somewhere in your home with a clearer connection or plan ahead to take the interview elsewhere. Remember that this initial interview shows your potential employer what they can expect in terms of your working environment—you don’t want to seed any doubt that technical issues are a common occurrence.

Support system

Rely on your support system. If having the house to yourself during an interview makes you feel more confident, coordinate with your partner or a family member ahead of time. If you are actively interviewing, work with members of your support system to designate certain days and time windows throughout the week that they are able to watch the kids for an hour.

Honesty

Talk about being a parent. You may not realize it, but a lot of the attributes that make you a great parent will also make you a great employee. The ability to manage multiple schedules, being able to adapt under pressure, understanding time management—these are all sought-after skills in the workplace. Position your personal experiences in a way that makes a potential employer see the benefits.

For a parent, certain situations may arise that can throw you off your game. Here is my advice on how to handle them.