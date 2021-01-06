Why it can feel difficult to make authentic friendships at work

Most of us don’t have many close friends at work. We consider most of the people we work with coworkers or strangers. On average, people have five friends at work, but we usually don’t count them among our nearest and dearest. Only 15% meet the criteria of a “real friend.” Put differently, most people only have one real friend at work.

Why is it so hard to have friends at work? And if it is so hard, is it even worth it?

Employees often don’t have a whole lot of choice about whom they interact with at the office. Our teammates, office neighbors, and bosses are frequently assigned. The quasi-voluntary nature of our work relationships is one of the reasons making friends at work can be more difficult than making friends “in the wild.”

Another reason the workplace is inhospitable to friendship is its transactional nature. For a salary, you agree to work a certain number of hours or produce a given amount of a good. But in friendship, you help your friends out because they need it, not because you expect something in return. Work life is primarily a pursuit of instrumental goals, often making money. Our friendships are about affect—love, joy, shared sorrow.

Money and social connection are conflicting values, according to a study by Fred Grouzet, a psychologist at the University of Victoria, and his colleagues. The research asked 1,854 university students living in Australia, Egypt, China, the United States, and South Korea, among other places, to rate how important 57 different goals were to them. The goals covered multiple domains, including hedonism, safety, spirituality, popularity, conformity, self-acceptance, and community. Based on the respondents’ answers, the researchers created a map. Goals that people rated similarly—for instance, physical health and safety—were close together. Values that were rated differently—if one was very important, the other tended to be less important, and vice versa—were farther apart in the map.

Dozens of psychology experiments have found that thinking about or touching money makes people less generous, less helpful, and less likely to socialize. People are happiest when they are either socializing or having sex. But simply mentioning money can make people change their priorities, according to Cassie Mogilner Holmes, a professor at UCLA.

Holmes gave 318 adults the task of creating as many three-word sentences as possible from four words in three minutes. Some of the participants in the study were given words that had to do with money, for instance, the, change, price. Others were given words that had to do with time (e.g., the, change, clock). A third control group was given neutral words. The group asked to think about money reported being more likely to work and less likely to socialize than groups who thought about time or random things such as socks.