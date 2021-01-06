Fixing Section 230–not ending it—would be better for everyone

A section of a 1996 bill—part of the Communications Decency Act—has a received a lot of attention lately, mainly driven by President Trump threatening to veto the $741 billion Defense bill unless it was immediately removed. On December 23, he followed through on this citing the bill, “facilitates the spread of foreign disinformation online, which is a serious threat to our national security.” However, only days later, Congress overwhelmingly voted to override Trump’s veto–the first this has happened during his term.

One of the unusual things about Section 230 (as it is often referred to without even referencing the larger legislation that contains it) is that it has been attacked for years by leaders from across the political spectrum, for different reasons. In fact, President-elect Joe Biden said earlier this year that “Section 230 should be revoked, immediately.” The protection it provides to tech companies against liability for the content posted to their platforms has been portrayed as unfair, especially when content moderation policies are applied by companies in ways that their opponents view as inconsistent, biased, or self-serving.

So is it possible to abolish Section 230? Would that be a good idea? Doing so would certainly have immediate consequences, since from a purely technical standpoint, it’s not really feasible for social media platforms to operate in their present manner without some form of Section 230 protection. Platforms cannot do a perfect job of policing user-generated content because of the sheer volume of content there is to analyze: YouTube alone gets more than 500 hours of new videos uploaded every minute.

The major platforms use a combination of automated tools and human teams to analyze uploads and posts, and flag and mediate millions of pieces of problematic content every day. But these systems and processes cannot just linearly scale up. You can see extremely large-scale copyright violation detection and takedowns, for example, but it’s also easy to find pirated full-length movies that have stayed up on platforms for months or years.

There is a huge difference between these systems being pretty good and being perfect—or even just good enough for platforms to take broad legal responsibility for all content. It’s not a question of tuning algorithms and adding people. Tech companies need different technology and approaches.

But there are ways to improve Section 230 that could make many parties happier.

One possibility is that the current version of Section 230 could be replaced with a requirement that platforms use a more clearly defined best-efforts approach, requiring them to use the best technology and establishing some kind of industry standard they would be held to for detecting and mediating violating content, fraud, and abuse. That would be analogous to standards already in place in the area of advertising fraud.