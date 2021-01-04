advertisement
Slack users snarled by frustrating outages on their first day back to work in 2021

The year is off to an interesting start.

[Photos: rawpixel (laptop) (smoke)]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read
After a long and hopefully relaxing holiday break, Slack users across the country were left frustrated by technical issues on their first day back to work in 2021.

The workplace communications service experienced significant outages on Monday morning, leaving many homebound workers without the ability to message coworkers or post updates to their channels. As is usually the case with a Slack outage, users immediately took to Twitter to complain, make jokes, or both.

Slack’s outage report center posted a message just before noon ET—its fourth of the morning—saying the company was “all hands on deck” as it worked to fix the issue.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for the firm had no immediate information about the cause of the outage or how many users it affected. An outage map from Down Detector showed issues concentrated in major cities including New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

[Screenshot: Down Detector]
The outages come at an awkward time for Slack, which was recently acquired by Salesforce for $28 billion and is facing increasing competition from the likes of Microsoft Teams. Shares were down about 1.4% in midday trading.

