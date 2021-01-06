This new minimalist make-up brand was made for life in quarantine

There is one good thing that came out of 2020: Many of us were inspired to simplify our lives, using lockdowns to declutter our homes and pare down our wardrobes to our favorite basics. Shouldn’t we do the same with our makeup bags?

That’s the vision behind Merit, a new brand from Katherine Power, the entrepreneur whose empire includes the Who What Wear fashion blog and clothing brand, affordable skincare line Versed, and clean wine startup Avaline, which she launched with cofounder Cameron Diaz in July. “After months at home, we’re used to seeing ourselves without makeup or nail polish,” she says. “Merit is designed to give you a polished look for your Zoom calls in under five minutes. It’s made to make you look like yourself, only better.”

Launching next Tuesday online and at Sephora on February 16, Merit offers a minimalist take on beauty. While the makeup industry is an overcrowded place, with new products flooding the market each week, Power and her team spent two years developing a product line with just seven multitasking items. The products, which cost between $24 and $38, include a tinted lip oil, a complexion stick that is both a concealer and a foundation (and comes in 20 shades), and a highlighter. Each is formulated with an eye toward sustainability and safety, values that matter strongly to the millennial consumers Merit targets. The clean products only include ingredients that pass EU safety standards, which are stricter than those in the U.S. All orders placed on the website ship with a durable cotton makeup bag, while future orders will come in simple recyclable packaging.

Over the past several years, Power has established herself as something of a millennial-brand whisperer: She has a knack for creating online communities, then developing product lines tailored to them. In 2012, she cofounded Clique Brands, which started with the fashion blog Who What Wear but quickly expanded to include beauty blog Byrdie and home-design site MyDomaine. (The latter two were acquired by media conglomerate Dotdash in 2019.) Power analyzed what her more than 16 million readers cared about, then began spinning out brands and products for them, including the Who What Wear collection and the activewear line Joylab, both of which launched with Target.

In 2019, she moved into beauty by creating the affordable skincare line Versed, which is free of more than 1,300 known toxins. It launched at Target as well as on its own direct-to-consumer website and is now outselling brands such as Burt’s Bees and Bliss. To develop the Versed products, Power gathers insights from Who What Wear readers, through website data as well as from private Facebook groups, which served as focus groups.

“Katherine spends all her time thinking about the millennial and Gen Z woman,” says Dana Settle, founding partner at Greycroft, which provided seed capital to Merit (and has also funded Clique Brands, Bumble, and Bird). “When I see the beauty industry, I see an extremely crowded market. But she’s so deep in this community that she can see white spaces and trends.”

With Merit, Power believes she is filling another big gap. This time, it’s for high-end makeup that solves problems for busy women like herself. She came up with the concept of Merit years ago, when she was working in New York and found herself so pressed for time that she had to apply makeup in the back of a taxi on the way to meetings. “I had a sense that there were many women like me, who want beautiful, high-quality products that make us look good but that don’t require a lot of work,” Power says.