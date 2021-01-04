You won’t be able to trade these three Chinese stocks at the NYSE starting next week

Three Chinese stocks are getting booted from the New York Stock Exchange due to an executive order by President Donald Trump that prohibits Americans from investing in companies believed to have ties to the Chinese military.

America’s preeminent exchange is delisting China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom Hong Kong next Monday.

The order takes effect 9:30 a.m. ET on that day, which is the time the opening bell rings.

The NYSE has said it will delist the trio possibly as early as Thursday.

Beijing has vowed a response, although it’s unclear what form that will take. “China opposes the Americans from abusing national security by listing Chinese companies into the so-called ‘Communist China Military Companies’ list and will take the necessary countermeasures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” the Chinese Commerce Ministry told the Associated Press.

The order signed on November 12 targets companies that are compelled by the People’s Republic of China to help support its own “military-industrial complex.”

“[T]hose companies raise capital by selling securities to United States investors that trade on public exchanges both here and abroad, lobbying United States index providers and funds to include these securities in market offerings, and engaging in other acts to ensure access to United States capital,” the order reads. “In that way, the PRC exploits United States investors to finance the development and modernization of its military.”