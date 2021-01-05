Inclusive design pioneer August de los Reyes dies of COVID-19 complications

August de los Reyes, a prominent designer who helped develop the modern Xbox interface and became a fierce advocate for inclusivity in design , has died. He had only left the house three times since March of last year—for a doctor’s appointment, for a license renewal, and to vote, according to his husband. He died on December 21. He was 50 years old.

The news, first shared by his sister on LinkedIn, reverberated through the design community, as de los Reyes was among the most influential designers of his generation. Through his work at tech companies and startups such as Microsoft, Google, Pinterest, and Varo, he was responsible for spearheading a new way of designing through the philosophy of inclusive design. Its central tenet is that by designing solutions alongside people in the margins—including those with physical limitations and those who are part of underserved communities—companies can make products that are better for everyone. This was borne of personal experience. After an accident in 2013, de los Reyes was paralyzed from the chest down and experienced firsthand the limitations of existing design approaches.

Reyes was born in Manila and immigrated to the United States as a child. At Bennington College, he studied new media design, before attending MIT and Harvard. He discovered design through a passion for the world of publishing. “He wanted to work for Condé Nast,” says his sister Isadora de los Reyes in a phone interview. But as print media went online in the ’90s, August de los Reyes embraced publishing’s digital transformation. He spent his early career at Microsoft, working on its MSN news network, and later, on a precursor to Bing. After that, de los Reyes did stints with Phillips, Kodak, and Samsung.

In 2013, de los Reyes landed a new dream job back with Microsoft, leading design on the Xbox. He believed that video games would be the transformative narratives of the future, as film and TV had been in the 20th century.

That year, he fell out of bed, fracturing his back. Due to an initial misdiagnosis at the hospital, the accident confined de los Reyes to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. It also radicalized his perspective as a designer. One of his first projects after the accident was to loop in other designers to audit what had gone wrong procedurally during his hospital diagnosis so that it wouldn’t happen again. Along the way he began seeing disabilities, not as shortcomings of someone’s body or mind, but as a failure of the built environment to accommodate people’s ever-changing needs. As de los Reyes put it on more than one occasion, “Disability is designed.”

“Obviously his condition changed his life, so he wanted to do more from a sense,” recalls his husband, Rein Ewerth. “That was what was so inspiring to me. Even on days I felt low, I’d wake up and see August be so positive, and have such a great outlook and energy to do so much. It was really inspiring.”

De los Reyes worked alongside his former Microsoft (and later, Google) colleague Kat Holmes to develop a theory of inclusive design. The core idea, that designing for people typically cast as outliers creates better outcomes for everyone, is now a mainstay across the corporate world, from Apple to Airbnb to Nestlé to Crayola.