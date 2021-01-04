Why every company needs to share its mission in 2021

Last month, as I was helping my daughter Kaitlyn with an English assignment, she described to me the time-honored performing arts ritual of turning on a small, single-bulb light to illuminate the stage at night—while the theater is closed. My 15-year-old aspiring Broadway actress told me it’s called a “ghost light.”

There are many superstitions expounding this custom—after all, the theater is home to many of history’s most masterful storytellers. One of the most widely accepted myths is that every theater harbors a ghost, and the ghost light glows at night to provide these spirits with a place to perform.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most theaters to go dark, sidelining tens of thousands of thespians around the world. The closing of theaters has also left scores of performing arts enthusiasts with nowhere to satisfy their voracious theatrical appetites. Consequently, the ghost light now serves a more significant purpose than ever. From Broadway to the West End, ghost lights have been left burning by stage managers around the world as a beacon of hope that the show will go on.

If there is one thing 2020 revealed, it is humanity’s universal need for hope, and our distinctly human capacity to share it. Having a purpose, mission, calling, or whatever you prefer to call it is important. But sharing it—our hope for a better world and our selfless care for other people—is infinitely more rewarding.

Several organizations and people have been doing just that.

In Zermatt, Switzerland, light artist Gerry Hofstetter projected a unifying message of hope onto the face of Matterhorn mountain. Every day between March 24 and April 26, the world-renowned artist illuminated the 15,000-foot vista with a different inspiring symbol or phrase, including the words “Hope,” “Solidarity,” and “Together”; the images of a candle and red heart; and the flags of more than two dozen nations, including Iran, South Africa, Switzerland, Italy, India, China, and the United States. “The light is a sign of hope that our six-person team is giving the world,” Hofstetter told a Swiss news outlet.

In 2019 the financial services firm Edward Jones placed an empty chair on the stage at its annual leadership conference to represent the challenges confronting their clients and their communities. To this day, the empty chair remains a symbolic centerpiece in leadership conversations as the company strives to keep its clients, their families, and their communities top of mind and at the forefront of their decision-making.