Despite warnings air travel is the highest since COVID-19 lockdowns

The threat of Covid-19 has not deterred Americans from traveling during the holidays. Sunday was the busiest day for US airports since March 15th when the TSA screened nearly 1.3 million people, according to The New York Times . The increase in holiday travel comes as Coronavirus cases remain high and ICUs in many hospitals are close to or at capacity.

In eleven days, between December 18th and 28, 11,331,113 people passed through airport checkpoints according to TSA checkpoint travel reports. That number, which represents 42.4% of 2019’s travel volume, is the highest airports have seen since the beginning of the pandemic. It surpasses a rush at Thanksgiving, normally the busiest time of the year.

On Saturday The Times reported that total infections exceeded 19 million, meaning that at least 1 in 17 people caught the virus—which has killed one in every thousand— during the pandemic. On Sunday, six states– Alabama, California, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina– set records Sunday for the most Covid-19 patients hospitalized with Texas numbers reaching an all-time high on Monday according to CNN.

Because it is anticipated that fewer people would get tested during the holiday period, the ultimate effect of the travel may not be known until mid-January.

After a new highly contagious strain of the virus was detected in the UK, US officials announced that travelers from Britain will have to test negative for the virus before boarding a flight. Most states have had mixed results discouraging travelers from coming in, or making them quarantine.

This article was updated with information about covid-19 records reached by several states.