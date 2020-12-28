How to help Nashville: What you can do in the wake of the Christmas Day bombing

On Christmas Day at around 6:30 a.m. local time, an RV exploded in downtown Nashville in what federal agents now believe was a suicide bombing. The U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee has said the person responsible for the bombing has been identified, but so far, details of his motives are unknown, reports The New York Times.

What is known is that the bomber is believed to have been killed in the blast. Thankfully, no others lost their lives in the bombing. However, three bystanders were injured, and the force from the explosion caused at least one building to collapse with dozens of others being damaged, many of which contained bars and restaurants that were already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the explosion led to fires and power outages across the region.

For those wishing to help in the aftermath of the Nashville bombing, there are a number of organizations and initiatives you can engage with, which can go a long way toward helping residents and businesses impacted by the blast. They include:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee: This organization is accepting donations that will go toward grants for nonprofits that will help assist the immediate and long-term needs arising from the explosion. You can donate here.

The Community Resource Center: Everything from brooms to work gloves will be needed as crews work to remove debris. The Community Resource Center is seeking donations to help buy such equipment as well as to buy things such as lip balm, flashlights, and prepackaged food for first responders and those helping with debris removal. You can donate here.

GoFundMe campaigns: Currently, there are more than 180 GoFundMe campaigns set up to help businesses and individuals in the wake of the Nashville bombing. You can see a list of campaigns related to the bombing here, or just search "Nashville bombing" on GoFundMe's site. They include everything from funds for local residents whose buildings were condemned because of the blast to funds for restaurants hoping to raise money for their staff after the blast made business untenable for the foreseeable future.

Project 615: The philanthropic apparel brand has released a T-shirt you can buy in support of those impacted by the bombing. To date, proceeds from the T-shirt have exceeded $40,000. Project 615 says that 100% of the funds generated from sales of the shirt will go to the small businesses and individuals who were impacted by the bombing. You can buy the shirt here.