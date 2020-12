Adobe Flash is about to die, but classic Flash games will live on

After all the challenges of 2020, there’s one thing we can all look forward to in the new year: Adobe Flash Player will finally be dead .

The once-mighty browser plug-in, which used to be essential for watching web videos, playing casual online games, and visiting bad restaurant websites, received its last update on December 8. Major web browsers such as Google’s Chrome and Apple’s Safari will disable Flash at the end of the year, and Adobe is already encouraging users to uninstall the plug-in from their computers. On January 12, even people who still have Flash installed will be locked out as Adobe blocks Flash content from running within the Flash Player software.

Adobe Flash’s death feels more like cause for celebration than mourning. For many years, the plug-in has been notorious for causing crashes, introducing security holes, and making websites feel unnecessarily bloated. It never gained traction on mobile devices—Apple wouldn’t allow Flash on iOS, and Android support was short-lived. Web standards such as HTML5 and JavaScript have made Flash superfluous on desktop browsers. Adobe itself gave up on Flash three years ago, when it first announced its plans to kill off the plug-in at the end of 2020.

The amateur nature of these creations is a reminder of what the creative web was like before the rise of polished app stores.

Still, Flash wasn’t always such a blight upon the web. Long before web standards supported stable, secure video and audio streaming Flash made online multimedia possible.YouTube used Flash as its default video player until 2015 , and other video sites stuck with it for even longer

Just as importantly, it was also an essential tool for aspiring online creators in the mid- to late-aughts, their work appearing on web portals like Newgrounds, Armor Games, and Kongregate. Flash gaming eventually became an even bigger business as Zynga’s runaway success with FarmvVille led to the rise of social gaming. (Facebook will axe its own Flash game catalog on December 31, taking FarmVille down with it.)

All of which might explain why, over the past few years, several independent efforts have emerged to preserve Flash content. While the official version of Flash is going away, there are still plenty of ways to relive the plug-in’s glory days. Taking a little nostalgia trip might be one of the most comforting ways to wind down a brutal year.

Browsing the FlashPoint archive

If you have a Windows PC, the best way to replay old Flash content is with FlashPoint, a free program with more than 70,000 web games and 8,000 animations, most of which are Flash-based. (Experimental Mac and Linux versions are also available, but are complicated to set up.) The standard version of Flashpoint lets you download each game on demand from a master list, though you can also grab the entire archive all at once if you have 532 GB of storage to spare.